All FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter rewards, missions, and more

As promised, EA Sports introduced the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter in the popular mobile soccer title earlier today (May 16). The French League is the fourth primary chapter to appear in the ongoing Team of the Season 2024 promo. It features multiple missions in the form of skill games and matches, offering many lucrative rewards that will massively enrich the gaming experience of millions of users worldwide.

The Ligue 1 Chapter is already live and will be available until the TOTS 24 promo concludes. Its introduction has got the mobile gaming community buzzing with excitement.

How can you complete daily missions in the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter?

Similar to the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter, the Ligue 1 chapter also contains multiple daily missions, which are easy to complete. Upon completion, you'll earn Point C Progress Tokens.

FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter daily missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the daily missions in the Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter:

Mission 1 - Get TOTS Point C Progress x5

- Get TOTS Point C Progress x5 Mission 2 - Play a match against 80 OVR FC Nantes after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1-0 and get TOTS Point C Progress x5

- Play a match against 80 OVR FC Nantes after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1-0 and get TOTS Point C Progress x5 Mission 3 - Play a match against 85 OVR Olympique Lyon after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 and get TOTS Point C Progress x15

- Play a match against 85 OVR Olympique Lyon after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 and get TOTS Point C Progress x15 Mission 4 - Play a match against 90 OVR Olympique de Marseille after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 and get TOTS Point C Progress x25

In addition, you can also get 50 TOTS Point C Progress Tokens once you complete all four daily missions every day.

However, remember that the daily missions will be locked after May 30 at 01:00 UTC.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter?

After the success of the Ligue 1 chapter in FIFA Mobile, the Flip game has made its return to FC Mobile.

FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter Flip game and rewards (Image via EA Sports)

To get the Flip game level rewards, flip 25 tiles (each costing ten Point C Progress Tokens). Every flip also contains respective rewards and is the best way to get Ligue 1 TOTS 24 cards.

Once a level complete is completed, you can move to the next level for free and get hold of the various Ball Searching rewards.

Here's a look at the Ball Searching rewards up for grabs.

Level 1: 500 Gems

500 Gems Level 2: 94 OVR ST Alexandre Lacazette (TOTS Plus item)

94 OVR ST Alexandre Lacazette (TOTS Plus item) Level 3: 91 OVR CDM Universal rank-up card Javier Mascherano

91 OVR CDM Universal rank-up card Javier Mascherano Level 4: Uber Eats Ligue 1 Premium Logo

Uber Eats Ligue 1 Premium Logo Level 5: TOTS 24 Standard Pack x1

TOTS 24 Standard Pack x1 Level 6: 50,000 Coins

Since many Mixed League TOTS 24 cards can also be obtained from the Flip game, the chapter is anticipated to be highly popular among players.