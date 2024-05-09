All FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter missions, rewards, and more

EA Sports has introduced the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter in the popular mobile soccer title. The chapter celebrates the introduction of the Bundesliga Team of the Season 24, featuring the best performers in the 2023-24 season. Gamers can get many great rewards once they complete daily missions and exchange TOTS B tokens.

The new chapter has naturally created considerable buzz among Bundesliga and FC Mobile enthusiasts worldwide.

How to play and earn rewards in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter?

Like the FIFA Mobile Bundesliga TOTS, the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter requires players to complete missions and earn rewards.

Here's a look at all the daily missions available in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter:

Mission 1: TOTS B Tokens x5

TOTS B Tokens x5 Mission 2A: Complete penalties (Boom Box) and get TOTS B Tokens x5

Complete penalties (Boom Box) and get TOTS B Tokens x5 Mission 2B: Play a match against 85 OVR TSG Hoffenheim after 60 minutes with a scoreline of 0-0 and get TOTS B Tokens x5

Play a match against 85 OVR TSG Hoffenheim after 60 minutes with a scoreline of 0-0 and get TOTS B Tokens x5 Mission 3A: Play a match against 80 OVR Werder Bremen after 60 minutes with a scoreline of 1-0 and get TOTS B Tokens x10

Play a match against 80 OVR Werder Bremen after 60 minutes with a scoreline of 1-0 and get TOTS B Tokens x10 Mission 3B: Complete 1 on 1 Shooting and get TOTS B Tokens x10

Complete 1 on 1 Shooting and get TOTS B Tokens x10 Mission 4: Play a match against 90 OVR Bayer Leverkusen after 60 minutes with a scoreline of 0-1 and get TOTS B Tokens x30

From the obtained TOTS B tokens, you can collect the following rewards:

Reward 1: Coins x10,000

Coins x10,000 Reward 2: Gems x50

Gems x50 Reward 2A: Coins x30,000

Coins x30,000 Reward 2A(I): 65-74 OVR players x15

65-74 OVR players x15 Reward 2A(II): 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank-up item)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank-up item) Reward 2B: TOTS Base Pack x1

TOTS Base Pack x1 Reward 3: Coins x40,000

Coins x40,000 Reward 4: Gems x100

Gems x100 Reward 5: TOTS Standard Pack

TOTS Standard Pack Reward 5A: Gems x100

Gems x100 Reward 5A (I): 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank-up item)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank-up item) Reward 5B: Gems x100

Gems x100 Reward 5B (I): Premium Bundesliga Logo

Premium Bundesliga Logo Reward 6: Coins x80,000

Coins x80,000 Reward 7: Gems x100

Gems x100 Reward 8: Coins x100,000

Coins x100,000 Reward 9: Coins x100,000

Coins x100,000 Reward 9A: Daily Bundle x1

Daily Bundle x1 Reward 9B: Limited Pack x1

Once you complete all daily missions, you will get an additional 50 TOTS B tokens every day.

Furthermore, the players obtained from the reward packs can be traded in the FC Mobile market to get plenty of Coins.

What are the final rewards in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter?

Three rewards are up for grabs once you have collected the ones listed above. Here's a look at the three final rewards in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter:

Final Reward 1: 94 OVR CB Waldemar Anton (Untradable TOTS 24 item)

94 OVR CB Waldemar Anton (Untradable TOTS 24 item) Final Reward 2: 94 OVR LW Xavi Simons (Untradable TOTS 24 item)

94 OVR LW Xavi Simons (Untradable TOTS 24 item) Final Reward 3: 94 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal Rank-up item)

You can collect one final reward by exchanging 100 TOTS B Tokens.

Both Anton and Simons have great stats. Hence, they can be added to the first team, which will help you reach FC Champion faster.

You can also check our other articles on FC Mobile TOTS 24:

