How to complete FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange

EA Sports has finally introduced the highly anticipated FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange amidst the full swing of their top-rated Team of the Season event. This 96-rated RM item boasts some of the finest attributes seen in the game thus far, serving as a fitting tribute to the decorated career of the 36-year-old midfielder over the years.

The card was initially leaked on X by reliable FC Mobile informant @Sappurit one week ago, and fans have since been eagerly awaiting its release. Today, on May 5, 2024, as the TOTS event approaches the end of its first successful week, EA Sports officially introduced the exchange.

The FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange card features boosted attributes and can be ranked up to 101 OVR, solidifying its status as a brilliant wide midfield option for Club Teams.

Which exchanges are required to complete FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange?

The TOTS Di Maria Exchange needs 8 separate exchanges to be completed to get Di Maria tokens (Image via EA Sports)

Players must complete eight additional exchanges to fulfill the main FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange. Each exchange demands multiple fodders and grants a specific Di Maria token.

Here's an overview of all the exchanges required to obtain the 96 OVR Di Maria card in the FC Mobile TOTS 24 promo:

Di Maria Token and Pack 1

Exchange five 70+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 2

Exchange one 75+ OVR Liga Portugal player

Exchange one 75+ OVR player

Exchange three 70+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 3

Exchange two 81+ OVR Argentinian players

Exchange three 75+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 4

Exchange one 83+ OVR La Liga player

Exchange two 82+ OVR players

Exchange three 80+ OVR players

Exchange five 75+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 5

Exchange two 86+ OVR players

Exchange four 83+ OVR players

Exchange five 80+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 6

Exchange one 88+ OVR Real Madrid player

Exchange three 85+ OVR players

Exchange three 82+ OVR players

Exchange four 80+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 7

Exchange two 90+ OVR Midfielders

Exchange three 87+ OVR players

Exchange six 83+ OVR players

Di Maria Token and Pack 8

Exchange one 94+ OVR Attacker

Exchange one 92+ OVR player

Exchange two 88+ OVR players

Exchange seven 84+ OVR players

Combining all the previously mentioned tokens in the final exchange will grant users the 96 OVR FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria card

The FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange card has brilliant overall stats and attributes (Image via EA Sports)

However, players should be aware that the required fodder is in high demand in the FC Mobile market. Therefore, selecting the appropriate cards can help gamers avoid unnecessary spending in the market.

The FC Mobile TOTS Angel Di Maria Exchange will be active for the next five weeks and will go beyond the TOTS main event timeline. Thus, players need not hurry.

Those who acquire the Di Maria special card can add him to their starting lineup to increase their chances of victory in FC Mobile Division Rivals matches.