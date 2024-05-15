All announced FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 player cards

Earlier today, EA Sports announced the inductees for the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 through a post on the official X and Instagram. Powered by Uber Eats, Ligue 1 has seen some champion footballers perform outstandingly in the ongoing 23-24 season. Amongst them, 15 footballers from the best-performing teams have made the Team of the Season 2024.

The announcement has stirred up a lot of excitement among millions of Ligue 1 enthusiasts who have been eagerly awaiting to find out if their favorite footballers have made the list or not.

Which players were inducted to the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24?

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has announced 15 top performers for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season 24.

Here's a look at all the announced FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 player cards:

98 LW - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain)

98 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain)

97 ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique de Marseille)

97 CB - Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain)

97 CM - Pierre Lees-Melou (Stade Brestois 29)

96 RW - Romain Del Castillo (Stade Brestois 29)

96 CDM - Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice)

96 RW - Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain)

95 CM - Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain)

95 CM - Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain)

95 ST - Jonathan David (LOSC Lille)

95 LM - Aleksandr Golovin (AS Monaco)

95 LB - Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain)

94 CB - Dante (OGC Nice)

94 CB - Facundo Medina (RC Lens)

All the player cards mentioned above come with enhanced attributes, making them the best versions of the players in the game. Adding them to your starting lineup can significantly boost your chances of winning more matches and reaching the FC Champion tier faster.

Furthermore, as seen in the Bundesliga and Premier League TOTS 24, you can expect EA Sports to add more FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 player cards in the title once it goes live.

It also remains to be seen which legends and icons of the game are inducted into the Ligue 1 TOTS 24.

When will the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 event arrive?

Launched last week, the Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter has achieved popularity amongst millions of gamers worldwide. To build on its success, EA Sports will add the new Ligue 1 Team of the Season 24 event to the mobile game on May 16, 2024, at 1:00 am UTC.

The new chapter will likely introduce new skill games and match scenarios from Ligue 1, offering the gamers the chance to earn stunning rewards.

Gamers can anticipate new exchanges similar to the Di Maria Exchange in the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 event.