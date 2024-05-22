EA Sports announces FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 24 player cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the player cards for the upcoming FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 24 event via a post on the title's official X and Instagram handles. Based on the announcement, gamers can use the Team of the Season 24 cards of their favorite footballers who brilliantly performed in the recently concluded 23-24 season.

The Spanish league will be the fourth league to be added to the popular promo. The news has created a buzz amongst millions of LaLiga enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting for the event since the success of the same event in FIFA Mobile last year.

Which players made it to the FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 24?

Following the massive success of the Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter, EA Sports is set to introduce the FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter and player cards on May 23 at 01:00 UTC. However, to create the hype, the developers have already announced 15 player cards for the upcoming event.

Here's a look at all the announced FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 24 cards:

98 OVR LW - Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

98 OVR CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

98 OVR CF - Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

97 OVR CM - Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

97 OVR ST - Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

97 OVR CM - İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

96 OVR CB - Sergio Ramos (Sevilla)

96 OVR CB - Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

96 OVR CAM - Isco (Real Betis)

96 OVR RM - Savio (Girona)

95 OVR RB - Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

95 OVR CM - Aleix García (Girona)

95 OVR ST - Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

95 OVR LW - Nico Williams (Athletico Bilbao)

95 OVR CB - Ronald Araújo (Barcelona)

Similar to the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, TOTS 24 is one of the longest promos in FC Mobile. Hence, the developers have added the best variants of the cards mentioned above, making them rare commodities. Lucky players getting hold of these cards can trade them in the Market to obtain millions of FC Coins.

Meanwhile, those who acquire the untradable versions of these cards and are looking forward to making a strong team can use the cards to win more matches in the Division Rivals. This will also increase their chances of reaching the FC Champions tier faster.

