EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter: How to get UTOTS Points for exchange, all cards, and more

As promised, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter following the weekly reset earlier today. This was accompanied by the induction of the best-performing footballers to the Ultimate Team of the Season. It is the sixth major chapter to be added to the ongoing Team of the Season 24 promo and has already created a huge buzz among EA FC Mobile enthusiasts across the globe.

The event offers the announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards, which will massively enhance users' virtual football gaming experience. This article serves as a guide to helping players learn about the missions and all the cards available for exchange.

What are the various exchanges in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter and how can you collect UTOTS Points for exchange?

EA Sports has added multiple card exchanges in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter. Users should exchange UTOTS Points to get hold of the rare cards available in the chapter.

Here's an overview of the exchanges in the UTOTS 24 chapter:

Spend 500 UTOTS Points to get either a Tradable 94-99 TOTS player or an Untradable 98-99 TOTS player

or an Spend 80 UTOTS Points and stand a chance to get a UTOTS 24 Team A or Team B player

Here's a look at the different quests through which you can get UTOTS Points:

Score 100 goals and get 30 UTOTS Points

Complete 30 tackles and get 30 UTOTS Points

Assist in 50 goals and get 50 UTOTS Points

Watch the advertisement and get five UTOTS Points

Get five UTOTS Points for free

In addition, you can get 50 UTOTS Points by exchanging 200 EA FC Points. Once obtained, you can unlock the special offer which entitles you to one UTOTS Point in exchange for 10 EA FC Points.

Which footballers' card can you get from the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter?

EA Sports has announced 33 footballer cards for the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 event. While Team A comprises the top performers from the top European League, Team B comprises Mixed League players in EA FC Mobile.

Here's a look at all the player cards available in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter:

UTOTS 24 Team A

99 LW Kylian Mbappe

99 ST Erling Haaland

98 RW Mohamed Salah

99 CM Jude Bellingham

99 CM Declan Rice

98 CM Federico Valverde

99 LB Grimaldo

99 CB Virgil Van Dijk

98 CB Nico Schlotterbeck

98 RB Jeremie Frimpong

97 GK Wojciech Szczęsny

99 LW Vinicius Jr.

99 ST Lautaro Marinez

99 LW Rafael Leao

99 ST Robert Lewandowski

99 LW Phil Foden

99 RM Savio

99 ST Harry Kane

99 LB Theo Hernandez

99 CAM Jamal Musiala

99 LM Aleksandr Golovin

99 CM Evan Ferguson

UTOTS 24 Team B

98 LW Ángel Di María

99 ST Cristiano Ronaldo

99 RW Lionel Messi

97 CM Joey Veerman

97 CAM Hans Vanaken

97 CM Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

97 LB Wendell

97 CB Toby Alderweirald

97 CB Kalidou Koulibaly

97 RB James Tavernier

97 GK - Fernando Muslera

All the cards have high prices in the Market. Hence, trading them in the Market can also help you get plenty of Coins.

