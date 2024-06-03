EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter: How to get UTOTS Points for exchange, all cards, and more

As promised, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter following the weekly reset earlier today. This was accompanied by the induction of the best-performing footballers to the Ultimate Team of the Season. It is the sixth major chapter to be added to the ongoing Team of the Season 24 promo and has already created a huge buzz among EA FC Mobile enthusiasts across the globe.
The event offers the announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards, which will massively enhance users' virtual football gaming experience. This article serves as a guide to helping players learn about the missions and all the cards available for exchange.
What are the various exchanges in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter and how can you collect UTOTS Points for exchange?
EA Sports has added multiple card exchanges in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter. Users should exchange UTOTS Points to get hold of the rare cards available in the chapter.
Here's an overview of the exchanges in the UTOTS 24 chapter:
- Spend 500 UTOTS Points to get either a Tradable 94-99 TOTS player or an Untradable 98-99 TOTS player
- Spend 80 UTOTS Points and stand a chance to get a UTOTS 24 Team A or Team B player
Here's a look at the different quests through which you can get UTOTS Points:
- Score 100 goals and get 30 UTOTS Points
- Complete 30 tackles and get 30 UTOTS Points
- Assist in 50 goals and get 50 UTOTS Points
- Watch the advertisement and get five UTOTS Points
- Get five UTOTS Points for free
In addition, you can get 50 UTOTS Points by exchanging 200 EA FC Points. Once obtained, you can unlock the special offer which entitles you to one UTOTS Point in exchange for 10 EA FC Points.
Which footballers' card can you get from the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter?
EA Sports has announced 33 footballer cards for the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 event. While Team A comprises the top performers from the top European League, Team B comprises Mixed League players in EA FC Mobile.
Here's a look at all the player cards available in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 chapter:
UTOTS 24 Team A
- 99 LW Kylian Mbappe
- 99 ST Erling Haaland
- 98 RW Mohamed Salah
- 99 CM Jude Bellingham
- 99 CM Declan Rice
- 98 CM Federico Valverde
- 99 LB Grimaldo
- 99 CB Virgil Van Dijk
- 98 CB Nico Schlotterbeck
- 98 RB Jeremie Frimpong
- 97 GK Wojciech Szczęsny
- 99 LW Vinicius Jr.
- 99 ST Lautaro Marinez
- 99 LW Rafael Leao
- 99 ST Robert Lewandowski
- 99 LW Phil Foden
- 99 RM Savio
- 99 ST Harry Kane
- 99 LB Theo Hernandez
- 99 CAM Jamal Musiala
- 99 LM Aleksandr Golovin
- 99 CM Evan Ferguson
UTOTS 24 Team B
- 98 LW Ángel Di María
- 99 ST Cristiano Ronaldo
- 99 RW Lionel Messi
- 97 CM Joey Veerman
- 97 CAM Hans Vanaken
- 97 CM Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- 97 LB Wendell
- 97 CB Toby Alderweirald
- 97 CB Kalidou Koulibaly
- 97 RB James Tavernier
- 97 GK - Fernando Muslera
All the cards have high prices in the Market. Hence, trading them in the Market can also help you get plenty of Coins.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!