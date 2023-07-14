EA Sports FC 24 trial - Expected release date, how to play, and more

EA Sports FC 24 has excited a large part of the football community since the first announcement. After dropping the FIFA tag, many fans have been eager to discover what EA Sports has in store. The game is now available for pre-order, and players can get either the Standard or the Ultimate Edition. The community will also have a unique chance to try the game out first if EA Sports retains the same launch pattern.

It’s highly unlikely that the upcoming release will get a separate demo. Typically, EA Sports hasn’t released a demo of a FIFA title for quite some time. However, an early access trial will likely be available again.

While the FIFA series might have undergone a name change, EA Sports FC is essentially a continuation of the series. Hence, the early access trial is again expected to be available to all interested parties.

When will EA Sports FC's early access trial be released?

MohPlay Inc🎮🎮 @mohplay_inc_

#MohGamingNews EA Sports FC 24 arrives on September 29th! Ultimate version owners enjoy 7-day early access from September 22nd, while EA Play members get a 10-hour trial from the same date. Get ready for thrilling football action!

While EA Sports hasn’t confirmed the date, the trial becomes available during the game's early access period.

EA Sports FC 24 will be available for early access starting September 22, 2023. It will likely be the same date when the trial also becomes available to a worldwide audience.

Those who might not decide to buy the Ultimate Edition will also be able to access the trial if they fulfill one particular condition.

How to participate in the early access trial?

𝓚𝓲𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓷 @Kieran96cfc @NepentheZ Last year for F1 22 they gave people with EA Play a 10 hour trial but this year its only 5 hours, can we assume the same with EA Sports FC 24

While the trial will be available to the public, it will require an EA Play membership. Hence, all active EA subscription service subscribers can use the early access.

As things stand, anyone who is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can also use the trial. This is due to EA Play being embedded with Xbox’s monthly subscription.

Readers are advised to note that the terms of the partnership between Xbox and EA could change by September.

How will EA Sports FC 24 early access trial work?

Typically, the EA Sports FC 24 trial is unlikely to be like a demo. In other words, players will have all the modes available to them. However, there’s going to be a time limit.

Typically, EA Sports allows players to enjoy up to 10 hours for free. In those 10 hours, players can enjoy both online and offline modes. However, once the 10-hour window is over, players must purchase a copy of EA Sports FC 24 to proceed.

They will get a 10% discount from their EA Play membership. Moreover, all the progress from the trial will be carried over to the full purchase.

