EA Sports PGA Tour hardware details: Minimum and recommended PC specifications

EA Sports PGA Tour is set to be released globally on April 7 following a slight delay in the original launch schedule. Unlike recent launches like MLB The Show 23, the upcoming golf simulator will be available to PC players. The first major trailer for this title was dropped at the start of 2023 and informed fans that it would be available on computers and consoles (excluding the Nintendo Switch). It will also mark EA Sports' return to the sport since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015.

The studio has historically released all its major titles on PC. Since the upcoming game will be added to that list, it's worth looking at computer requirements for this title. That will let players know whether their systems can run EA Sports PGA Tour. The developers have offered key details regarding the hardware one will need to run this game on their PC.

PC users can observe the specifications before deciding to buy EA Sports PGA Tour

Information regarding the minimum and recommended PC specifications for this title can be found on the Steam store page for EA Sports PGA Tour as well as below.

Minimum

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Several trailers have showcased some of the most interesting features and content in the game. The title will offer more than 30 courses, most of which will be inspired by real-life. Augusta Nationals will challenge the players to show their abilities with a club and a swing.

EA Sports PGA Tour releases on April 7

The original release date of the upcoming golf game was March 24. It will, however, be available on April 4. First, it'll be playable via early access, followed by a full launch three days later.

Those who opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition can enjoy up to 72 hours of extra gameplay. Gamers subscribed to EA Play and/or the Xbox Game Pass can also access a 10-hour trial on a platform of their choice.

Expectations are high regarding the upcoming release, and whether the game can meet them remains to be seen.

