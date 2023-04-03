EA Sports PGA Tour trial - How to access, available date, and more

EA Sports PGA Tour, like every recent title from Electronic Arts, will offer a 10-hour trial via early access, allowing players to test out new modes and features. It will be available to anyone subscribed to EA Play as long as the 10-hour window doesn’t expire. The monthly cost of being a member is far less than what the game’s Standard Edition will cost.

Moreover, those with an existing subscription won’t have to spend a dime to enjoy the trial, and EA Play comes included in the Xbox Game Pass.

It’s been nearly eight years since EA Sports last developed a video game themed around golf, and the trial period — which starts on April 4 — will be perfect for users to learn more about the game before making a full purchase.

EA Sports PGA Tour’s 10-hour trial will feature all game modes

Knoebel @Knoebelbroet 'EA Sports PGA Tour' delayed to April.



Early Access release April 4th, worldwide launch April 7th. 'EA Sports PGA Tour' delayed to April.Early Access release April 4th, worldwide launch April 7th. https://t.co/T20oCnhTNU

Along with anyone who has EA Play, EA Sports PGA Tour’s early access will be available for owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition on the aforementioned date. Here are the steps players can use to access the trial based on their platform:

PC players can access the trial through the Xbox app if they're members of the Xbox Game Pass. If they're subscribed directly to EA Play, they can enter the trial via the Origin app/Steam.

Xbox users with the Xbox Game Pass can directly download the trial from within the Windows store via their consoles.

PlayStation players can download the trial from the PSN store if they are subscribed to EA Play.

If a gamer converts the trial into a full purchase, they will retain all their in-game progression. The EA Play membership will also allow them to enjoy a discount on the Standard/Digital Deluxe Edition.

EA Sports PGA Tour goes live on April 7

EA Sports’ upcoming golf video game was originally scheduled to release on March 24. However, a slight delay will now see the title being launched in the first week of April. Expectations are high as eager fans want to witness what’s on offer for them.

The developers have plenty of expertise in sports-based video games like FIFA 23 and Madden 23. However, EA Sports PGA Tour will stand out due to several mechanics that are different from other team-based sports titles.

The upcoming game will be available on all major platforms barring the Nintendo Switch. Users on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation will be able to enjoy a realistic career mode, 30 different courses, and more once the game sees its full launch on April 7.

Poll : 0 votes