EA Sports releases TOTW 12 (Team of the Week 12) in EA FC 24 featuring Hegerberg, Kroos, Saka, and more

On December 6, 2023, EA Sports released the TOTW 12 roster in EA FC 24. This lineup is headlined by special cards for Hegerberg, Kroos, Saka, and more. In-Form upgrades are a much-anticipated weekly addition to Ultimate Team, and players looking to keep their squads fresh as well as up-to-date are usually looking to get some of them, either from pack rewards or from the transfer market.

The Team of the Week is one of the few weekly recurring promos in EA FC 24. It commemorates top players from across the world by granting them In-Form upgrades. TOTW releases not only bring fresh content to the game but also help create a sense of connection between the gamers and real-life footballing competitions.

The TOTW 12 has been released in EA FC 24 and includes some solid cards for any Ultimate Team squad

In addition to the ongoing weekly promos, the TOTW 12 is sure to appeal to players as they bring some substantially boosted cards to the table. This roster is quite well-rounded, with enhanced items that can be used in a variety of positions.

Here is a full list of the players in the Team of the Week 12 roster in ascending order; the upgraded overall ratings have also been mentioned for the benefit of the EA FC 24 players:

Hegerberg: 90

Kroos: 87

Trippier: 87

Saka: 87

Del Castillo: 86

Hummels: 86

Rodman: 86

Bernardo: 86

Sommer: 86

Gabri Viega: 84

Arnau Tenas: 83

Guruzeta: 83

Ngonge: 83

Jones: 83

Hollingshead: 83

Vermeij: 83

Druijf: 83

Zinckernagel: 83

Team of the Week cards are always in higher demand, as they have substantially boosted stats compared to their base versions. While you can always try to buy them off the in-game transfer market, opening gold packs during the week is another way to get TOTW items.

The TOTW 12 is headlined by the 90-overall-rated card for Olympique Lyonnais Femini striker Hegerberg. She is closely followed by Arsenal right-winger Saka, who has received an 87-rated card. 86-rated Del Castillo is yet another solid forward included on the roster.

EA FC 24 players seeking some standout midfielders may look no further than the In-Form card for Real Madrid's 87-rated CM Toni Kroos. 86-rated Rodman and 84-rated Gabri Veiga should not be overlooked either.

As for defenders, the Team of the Week 12 has a plethora of good choices, with 87-rated Trippier, 86-rated Hummels, and 86-rated Bernardo.

TOTW 12 also includes two goalkeepers, the 86-rated Sommer from Inter and PSG's Arnau Tenas, who has received an 83-rated card. Keeping up with a new rule, the lowest-rated cards on the roster are all 83.