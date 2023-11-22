EA Sports reveals EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for November, featuring Antoine Griezmann and others

While November ended with an international break that brought a halt to club football, the La Liga POTM nominees still feature some big names, with Antoine Griezmann possibly receiving an EA FC 24 SBC. The Frenchman has been in fine form this season, continuing his streak from the previous campaign, where he was widely regarded as the best performer in the league.

However, it will not be smooth sailing for the Atletico Madrid maestro, as he will face stiff competition from the other nominees. The latest season of La Liga is arguably the most competitive it has been in recent memory, which has led to the emergence of several underrated superstars. All the nominated athletes have a good chance of winning the vote and receiving an SBC version in EA FC 24.

Antoine Griezmann spearheads the list of La Liga POTM nominees in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Antoine Griezmann has been a world-class footballer for the better part of the last decade, performing consistently for Atletico Madrid and the French national side.

He is capable of playing in multiple roles when attacking and even helps out in defensive scenarios, with his abilities being accurately reflected in EA FC 24 as well. With his popularity within the community, he is definitely the favorite in the latest La Liga POTM vote.

The Frenchman was nominated last month but lost to Jude Bellingham, as the Real Madrid superstar continues to have an incredible breakthrough season. However, Griezmann is undoubtedly the biggest name to be featured on the latest roster of nominees.

Which players are nominated for the La Liga POTM award for November?

Expand Tweet

The following athletes from the Spanish top flight are in the running to potentially receive a POTM SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team:

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

(Real Betis) Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)

(CA Osasuna) Borja Mayoral (Getafe)

(Getafe) Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

While Artem Dovbyk is certainly a strong contender, as Girona currently leads the table, it will be hard to beat Antoine Griezmann since the award is based on a fan vote. The French attacker is amongst the most overpowered players in the current meta of the game due to his rating, attributes, and the Finesse PlayStyle+.

He already possesses several special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, including a Team of the Week and a Trailblazers item. Both these cards are 89-rated, which means that a potential POTM variant could be 90-rated overall.