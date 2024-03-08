10 easy EA FC 24 Skill Moves and how to do them

For newcomers seeking to excel, mastering EA FC 24 Skill Moves is crucial. FC 24, EA Sports' rebranded virtual football franchise, provides an ultimate gaming experience for players. The immersive gameplay is powered by Hypermotion V technology, and the game boasts nearly 70 returning skill moves.

Beginners should identify the easy EA FC 24 Skill Moves to get started on their journey. While flashy five-star Skill Moves may seem enticing, basic techniques like the Ball Roll or Body Feint can be just as effective with fewer inputs. This guide will focus on the 10 easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves and provide clear instructions on how to execute them.

From the stylish Stepover to the deceptive Elastico, these moves empower players to navigate the pitch with confidence and enhance their gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

EA FC 24 Skill Moves: 10 easiest ones to perform

1) First-Time Feint Turn (1-Star Skill)

The First Time Feint Turn is one of the the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. With a one-star rating for simplicity, it is accessible to all players regardless of their skill level.

This move, although straightforward, can be remarkably effective when used strategically. By feinting to receive the ball, players can swiftly create space on the pitch, especially when facing opponents employing aggressive pressing tactics.

First Time Feint Turn is an important but skill move used mainly during 1to1 situations (Image via EA Sports)

After the introduction of Tactical Visions, such as Gegenpressing, in FIFA 23, the First Time Feint Turn has become even more potent against high-pressing opponents in the latest FC 24 version.

To perform this move on PlayStation, L1 and R1 should be held while flicking the left stick downward. On Xbox, LB and RB are to be held while flicking the left stick downward. While this Skill Move is useful, its predictability is high and can be easily judged by opponents if overused.

2) Open Up Fake Shots (1-Star Skill)

Second on this list of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves is the Open Up Fake Shot. Rated one-star for simplicity, it requires minimal effort to execute, but its effectiveness on the pitch is undeniable. By holding L1 and pressing Square or Circle on PlayStation, or holding LB and pressing X or B on Xbox, players can perform this deceptive move.

Then, by tapping A while flicking the left stick in the top left or right diagonally, players can open up space and deceive opponents.

This move is particularly potent when performed by 5-star skill players who can execute a running scoop turn variation for added flair. While simple, the Open Up Fake Shot can catch defenders off guard and create valuable scoring opportunities.

3) Ball Roll (2-Star Skill)

The Ball Roll comes third on the list of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. It is a fundamental technique that any player can easily execute.

By holding the right stick either right or left on Xbox, or using the corresponding controls on PlayStation, players can smoothly roll the ball in either direction. This 2-Star skill move is incredibly versatile, as it can be seamlessly integrated into various stages of play.

Ball Roll is one of the easiest to execute EA FC 24 Skill Moves, often comes handy prior to performing other skill moves like Stepover or Elastico (Image via EA Sports)

Whether you are initiating a dribble, setting up a Skill Move, or evading defenders, the Ball Roll provides an effective means of maintaining possession and creating scoring opportunities. Even if the defender anticipates your move, the Ball Roll will remain a reliable option.

With no significant drawbacks and numerous benefits, the Ball Roll is essential for players looking to enhance their attacking prowess in EA FC 24.

4) Body Feint (2-Star Skill)

The Body Feint is fourth on this list of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. With just a flick of the right stick on Xbox, or the corresponding control on PlayStation, players can execute this straightforward move effortlessly.

As a two-star Skill Move, it is accessible to almost every player and hence invaluable. There are minimal downsides to using the Body Feint, as it can be easily canceled if necessary.

Bofy Feint is one of the most useful two-star EA FC 24 Skill Moves, executed to misjudge opponents (Image via EA Sports)

The Body Feint is highly effective, often causing opponents to misjudge the player's direction. Mastering this move can significantly enhance a player's ability to create space and evade defenders in EA FC 24.

5) Stepover (2-Star Skill)

On our list of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves, the Stepover appears fifth. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular moves in the game, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Executing the Stepover is as simple as rolling the right stick from the top to the right or left on Xbox, or using the corresponding controls on PlayStation. With just a single motion, players can often deceive defenders and create space to advance the ball.

Stepover is one of the most popular EA FC 24 Skill Moves, almost trademarked with Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via EA Sports)

The Stepover is reliable and consistent, making it a go-to move for players of all skill levels. However, it's essential not to overuse it, as defenders can quickly catch on and anticipate the next move.

6) Heel Flick (3-Star Skill)

The Heel Flick secures the sixth position among the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. It is relatively straightforward to execute compared to other 3-Star Skills, but its effectiveness can vary depending on the situation.

To perform the Heel Flick, players simply need to flick the right stick up and then down while dribbling with three-star player or better. When executed successfully, the Heel Flick can be a handy tool, particularly when defenders are approaching from the side. By swiftly moving the ball from heel to heel, players can evade incoming challenges and maintain possession.

Heel Flick is also one of the most useful and easy-to-perform EA FC 24 Skill Moves, that comes handy in tight situations having defenders by side (Image via EA Sports)

However, it's essential to note that this move may not be as effective when faced with defenders directly in front. In such situations, the Heel Flick's linear motion could leave players vulnerable to losing possession if it is not executed with caution.

Despite its limitations, the Heel Flick is a valuable option for navigating tight spaces and evading pressure.

7) Heel Chop (3-Star Skill)

The Heel Chop occupies the seventh spot on the list of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. Considered one of the best moves in the game, it is relatively simple to execute and accessible to most attackers.

To perform the Heel Chop, players need to hold LT+X or B on Xbox, or L2+Square or Circle on PlayStation. Then, they need to press A and hold the left stick right or left. This move is particularly effective for more experienced players who can anticipate defenders' movements and exploit gaps in their positioning.

Associated with players like Mohamed Salah, Heel Chop is one of the easiest to learn and effective EA FC 24 Skill Moves (Image via EA Sports)

It can be used across various areas of the pitch, but it's most potent when employed by skilled wingers like Mohamed Salah or Jack Grealish who excel at cutting inside from the flanks.

Despite its simplicity, the Heel Chop remains a formidable weapon in a player's arsenal, offering a quick and effective method to bypass defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities.

8) Heel to Heel Flick (4-Star Skill)

The Heel to Heel Flick is an EA FC 24 Skill Move that shines in specific situations and doesn't require advanced knowledge. To execute the Heel to Heel Flick, players need a three-star player or better. They must flick the right stick up and then down while dribbling. This four-Star Skill Move involves swiftly shifting the ball from heel to heel, maintaining a straight line trajectory.

While it's not always the optimal choice, the Heel to Heel Flick is particularly useful when defenders are attempting to steal the ball from the player's side. However, its effectiveness diminishes when players are confronted with defenders directly in front.

9) Advance Rainbow Flick (5-Star Skill)

The Advance Rainbow Flick is an EA FC 24 Skill Move that's initially challenging to execute, but mastering this move can yield incredible rewards on the field.

As a five-star skill, it's only accessible to a select group of in-game players, making it a coveted skill among enthusiasts. This flashy move, often associated with players like Neymar Jr. or Vini Jr., is performed by flicking the right stick down, holding the left stick up, and then flicking the right stick up again with precise timing.

Neymar Jr. is renowned for his expertise in Rainbow flick skill move (Image via EA Sports)

The Advance Rainbow Flick stands out as one of the easiest five-star skills to learn. It may not be as straightforward as some other moves, but the Advance Rainbow Flick offers a unique way to beat defenders and create scoring opportunities.

10) Elastico (5-Star Skill)

The Elastico ends our lists of the easiest EA FC 24 Skill Moves. Quick to execute, requiring only a simple half-circle motion of the right stick, it's a move that can be swiftly incorporated into gameplay once mastered. However, the move is exclusive to players with a five-star skill rating.

Elastico stands out as one of the best and most enjoyable Skill Moves in the game. Players and legends like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, known for their exceptional skill on the field, excel at performing this move, which adds flair to their gameplay.

Ronaldinho mastered Elastico in real-life - one of the most effective and easy-to-execute five star EA FC 24 Skill Moves (Image via EA Sports)

To perform an Elastico, players must rotate the right stick of an Xbox or PlayStation console in a half-circle motion, starting at either 3 o'clock or 9 o'clock and finishing in the opposite direction.

While its application may be limited to certain players, the Elastico can significantly enhance one's ability to outmaneuver defenders and create brilliant scoring opportunities.

