Easy tricks to secure Worm Medal in COD Mobile Battle Royale

COD Mobile players are often required to collect obscure medals to complete various challenges in the game. Season 5 has a host of new content to the game with multiple challenges to earn free rewards.

COD Mobile Battle Royale is usually fast-paced and aggressive. Players, more often than not, are not camping atop buildings or structures. However, to secure the highly coveted Worm Medal in COD Mobile BR, players must camp hard on the Isolated map.

The Worm Medal is given to those who can stay prone for more than 180 seconds. Doing so for three mins might not seem like a difficult task, but in an aggressive lobby where players are pushing every building, the task at hand can turn brutal.

The Battle Royale medal gallery in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Seasonal challenges usually demand that gamers get Worm Medals in BR matches multiple times to complete a challenge. It is one of the standard quests in COD Mobile that often becomes difficult to achieve. However, with the proper planning and the right equipment, they can complete this objective and get the medal with no issues.

Best ways to get Worm Medal in COD Mobile

1) Drop in Duos

Duos is the best way to go for completing individual challenges (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

While squads are also feasible, going in as duos is the best way to complete the challenge. One player can lay prone while the other can stand guard if the other gets sniped or naded.

2) Hot drop to get the best loot and secure the compound

Sanatarium is a well known hot drop (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Every isolated map before the start of the game shows the best loot locations for that lobby. Gamers can drop into one of the hot drops and win all the early gunfights and secure the compound with good loot before laying down to rest for three minutes.

This way, they will have the equipment to protect themselves, and usually, other teams will not challenge a compound they know is already looted.

3) Use Trap Master

The Trap Master Class in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Gamers must never choose to lie down in the open and instead try getting to a double-storied compound and lay down on the upper level. They can use Trap Master and set traps in the doors, stairs, and below windows. They can also use smokes in case of emergencies.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

