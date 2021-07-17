COD Mobile Season 6 will introduce new  loadouts and vehicle, reveals test server

COD Mobile Season 6 public test builds are out and players who have access can check out all the new content coming to the game early.

The test server is only available for Android devices as Activision continues to discriminate against iOS device users when it comes to early access.

Season 6 of COD Mobile is going to be a huge update and regular players will themselves in an almost new setting. There are multiple gameplay changes, visual modifications, new additions to graphic settings, exciting content in Battle Royale and much more.

Furthermore, there are new maps coming to the game and a whole lot of customization options.

New loadouts are coming to COD Mobile in Season 6

COD Mobile players will notice a big change in loadouts next season. Instead of using the same scorestreaks with every loadout, they will be given the opportunity to select different ones for all 10 loadouts.

This is a big change as the same loadouts do not work for all the modes. It is also a pain to change scorestreaks every time players decide to play a different mode. Also, scorestreaks can change with weapons.

There can be a low-score, aggressive Search and Destroy class or an expensive Persistence class for Domination to help get nukes.

There is also a new scorestreak coming into the game next season and it is the Kinetic Armor from Black Ops 4. Known as Dynamic Armor in COD Mobile, it will give additional health to the player for a short time when deployed.

It will be perfect for pushing occupied hills in Hardpoint and taking on 1v3 clutch fights.

New vehicle coming to Battle Royale

Coupe will be the latest addition to the vehicle roster in Battle Royale. Chinese COD Mobile Battle Royale already has this car but it's now coming to the global version in Season 6.

Watch the in-game gameplay for the Coupe in the video below.

