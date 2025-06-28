Edens Zero Deluxe Edition: Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Based on the popular manga series, Edens Zero is an upcoming action RPG title that is out now for pre-orders on the Steam, Microsoft, and PlayStation stores. The game will be available in two different editions to choose from — Standard and Deluxe. While the former is priced at $59.99, the latter will cost you $69.99.

That said, is it worth spending an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition? Well, before we get to that, let's first see how to pre-order this edition and what the included contents of this pack are.

Edens Zero: How to get the Deluxe Edition and its included content

The game is available in two different editions to choose from (Image via Konami)

Edens Zero will be releasing on the next generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That said, mentioned below is how you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Edens Zero.

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Navigate to the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Microsoft Store:

Open the Microsoft Store on your console.

Enter the name of the game in the search bar.

Go to the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after launching the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, it will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

The included content of the Deluxe Edition of Edens Zero has been mentioned below:

Main Game

72-Hour Advanced Access

Gaming Equipment Set (Male) / Cyber Equipment Set (Female)

Lacrima Set

Starter Item pack

Pino's Attire "Hunter Attire"

Accessory "Dragon Wings"

Verdict: Is the Deluxe Edition of Edens Zero worth getting?

While the Standard Edition of the title comes with just the base game, the Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, does offer some exciting rewards and bonuses. If you are a fan of the manga series itself and are eager to get the most out of the game, you should definitely get the Deluxe Edition of Edens Zero.

Apart from a lot of in-game costumes and rewards, this edition also comes with a 72-hour early access. This, in itself, is a good point as to why you should get the Deluxe Edition, if you're a fan of the manga.

Be that as it may, if you are someone who will be trying the series itself for the first time, or you are not very sure about the idea of the manga series being adapted into a video game, you might as well go with the Standard Edition.

Do note that you will get a lot of rewards and bonuses with the Standard Edition as well, if you pre-order it right now.

