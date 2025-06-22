Edens Zero: Release date, platforms, and PC system requirements

Edens Zero is a fun, exciting upcoming action RPG title. Based on the popular manga series, Edens Zero will be released globally on July 15, 2025. The game will be available on several current-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, besides PC. Unfortunately, owners of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, and Xbox One will not have access to it.

However, since the game will be available on PC and does not require a beefy graphics card, it could be playable on handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and Legion GO.

Here are the entire system requirements to run Edens Zero on PC.

System requirements to run Edens Zero on PC

You will need 25 GB of available space (Image via Konami)

The game will require at least 8 GB of RAM, although it is recommended to have 12 GB of RAM. In terms of graphics, you will need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or an AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB. To experience the game in the best possible settings, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above is recommended.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 3 GB / AMD Radeon™ RX 580 4 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

