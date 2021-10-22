EDG vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2021 Quarter-finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The second match in the League of Legends Worlds 2021 quarter-finals is set between Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Edward Gaming (EDG).

RNG and EDG were supposed to be the top teams from China who should have demolished all competition and won their respective groups at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, EDG fell short and ended up coming second, while RNG also had to struggle hard in order to gain first place.

As a result, they ended up matching each other for the quarter-final stage. While both teams have the capability to win the tournament, only one will reach the finals.

In either case, the winner of this match will be the last representative of China at League of Legends Worlds 2021. Thus, both teams will seek to make a statement as they try to progress towards the semi-final stage.

Preview of EDG vs RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Viper and Xiaohu are set to be the star players for their teams (Image via League of Legends)

Match predictions

EDG were the winners of League of Legends LPL's summer split in 2021. They were supposed to be the team that instilled fear in everyone. Facing EDG should have been a lost cause due to their mechanical brilliance and tactical superiority. However, it turned out to be quite the opposite.

After a successful first round-robin stage, EDG were comfortably sitting with three wins and zero losses, looking to add three more to that tally. However, in the second round-robin stage, they lost to both 100 Thieves as well as T1. Subsequently, they ended the group with four wins and two losses.

RNG has comparatively been better in their group at League of Legends Worlds 2021. Despite facing a Fnatic that was ridden with internal issues and a Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) that relied on individual brilliance, RNG managed to drop games against both of them.

They also had similar problems in the second round-robin stage and had to win a tie-breaker to finish as the first seed from Group C. It was mostly due to the individual brilliance of RNG’s toplaner Xiaohu.

In terms of predictions, both teams are quite similar when it comes to gameplay and style. EDG is a more botlane focussed team, while RNG loves to dominate the toplane. So the fights will come down to a better gank setup and teleports by the midlaner.

Overall, EDG has the upper-hand due to the fact that Scout has been a better midlaner than Cryin. Midlane movement will be key and EDG should win in that department. Therefore, the latter should be able to clinch this match.

Head-to-Head

RNG and EDG have a long standing history as two legendary organizations from the Chinese LPL.

Their first encounter was back in 2017. The pair clashed four times across both summer and spring splits during the LPL, sharing two wins each. In the 2018 season of the LPL, they had three encounters across the summer and spring splits where RNG won all of them.

They further clashed twice in the Demacia cup in the winter of 2018 where EDG and RNG shared the spoils with one win each. In 2019, they again faced each other during the summer and spring splits of the LPL. Notably, RNG managed to win both matches.

In 2020, the results were not very different as out of three encounters, EDG won once, while RNG registered two victories. Their last matches were during the 2021 splits, where RNG managed to win all three games quite comfortably.

Therefore, out of 17 encounters between the two teams in professional League of Legends tournaments, RNG has won 13 times, while EDG has registered only four victories.

Streaming details

EDG vs RNG will be streamed live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will be broadcast on 23 October 2021 at the above mentioned location, as well as on the official lol esports website.

Previous Results

EDG previously faced T1, 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe in the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2021. They won against all three in the first round-robin stage, but lost to T1 and 100 Thieves during the second stage.

RNG previously faced Fnatic, PSG Talon and HLE during Group C matches at League of Legends Worlds 2021. The team had a total of five wins and two losses across the two stages of the round-robin.

League of Legends rosters

EDG

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward It's a bit sad to match up another LPL team but we gonna do our best and try leave no regret. See you on 23rd! It's a bit sad to match up another LPL team but we gonna do our best and try leave no regret. See you on 23rd! https://t.co/Z7hlENtuNl

RNG

Yi "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei

Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei

Chen "GALA" Wei

Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming

