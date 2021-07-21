eFootball 2022 roadmap includes cross-platform matchmaking, Team Building Mode and online leagues

Confirming all rumors and speculations over the past few months, Konami today revealed its revolutionary eFootball, which is the evolved free-to-play version of the new generation PES 2022.

Starting from the second half of 2021, followed by the next season, PES will come out of the logic of the seasonal game and follow a rambling developmental process. New elements and features will be added to the game regularly, all apparently for free.

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced eFootball, which is set to be a completely new football simulation from the creators of PES and Winning Eleven. As promised by the developers, eFootball will be free-to-play and completely realized, thanks to Epics' Unreal Engine. The engine will introduce the players to the new generation of consoles featuring advanced gaming experiences.

#eFootball™ is on a path to change football gaming forever, and it doesn't stop at launch.



As an evolving platform, we will deliver regular updates and upgrades to players. Including more modes in the future.



Here's our first dev roadmap: https://t.co/5531iazNTu pic.twitter.com/g48vLxLD5z — eFootball (@play_eFootball) July 21, 2021

Konami's first stage of its eFootball roadmap confirmed cross-platform matchmaking and online leagues, which will be coming to the free-to-play title before the end of this year.

eFootball 22 (Image via Konami)

eFootball is set to be the next entry in the series previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), which is scheduled for release in Fall 2021 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

To ensure transparency, Konami has published the eFootball roadmap, presenting the first details on the content at launch and what will be added in the coming months. The roadmap for the scheduled content is as follows:

Early Autumn:

All-new gameplay experience, powered by Unreal® Engine

Cross-generation matchmaking (i.e. PlayStation®5 vs. PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One)

Local Matches featuring FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United and more

Autumn:

Cross-platform matchmaking between consoles and PC (i.e. PlayStation®5 vs. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5 vs. PC Steam®, etc.)

Team Building Mode (Name TBC) opened – build your own team by acquiring players

Online Leagues (Name TBC) opened – take your original team and compete in a global, competitive league

Match Pass system – earn items and players by playing eFootball™

Winter:

Mobile controller support added

Full cross-platform matchmaking across all available platforms, including mobile, when using a compatible controller

Professional and amateur esports tournaments kick-off

Free-to-Play is just the beginning.



Rebuilt in Unreal® Engine, #eFootball™ delivers advanced graphics and 4x as many animations than last year with "Motion Matching" technology.



Better yet, this tech is available across ALL platforms, not just next-gen. https://t.co/5531iazNTu — eFootball (@play_eFootball) July 21, 2021

Konami has also ensured fans that more details on eFootball will be revealed by the end of August 2021.

