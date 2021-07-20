Neymar Jr is the new ambassador for eFootball PES series

Konami has officially announced Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. as one of their official ambassadors for eFootball PES series. He will also be an ambassador for all KONAMI football games including its mobile version and PC's 2021 Season Update.

Neymar is returning to the Japanese game publisher Konami's PES franchise nearly after 10 years. According to the Paris Saint-Germain forward:

“I am honored to have signed a contract with KONAMI. I would like to continue playing with passion and stir up much excitement in the world of soccer along with the PES and Winning Eleven series!”

Neymar Jr. is one of the most valuable football players on the planet. His remarkable goal scoring and assisting record for both clubs and country has led him to become one of the best players ever to grace the beautiful game. Neymar returns to the PES cover on July 20th as an ambassador for its Football Authoring Unit.

Konami also confirmed that the company will soon be releasing an exclusive "Iconic Moment Series" featuring Neymar on PES 2021.

PES' cover image has had four main players in the past two years. The PES 2021 cover featured Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus and Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. Now, with the collaboration with Neymar Jr., the franchise might plan for a complete change in cover strategy.

However, Konami is strict on a player's ethical image in society, considering the company's reputation. Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann lost his spot on the cover a few months back due to a leaked sequence alongside his teammate Ousmane Dembele, in which the two players mocked a hotel staff racially.

Neymar is clear of any sort of bad impression in the footballing community as well as in general society. Thus, Konami is confident to expand its brand promotions around the player's fame. The Brazilian will also help the company keep up their pace in the ever-running competition with EA Sports' FIFA video game.

