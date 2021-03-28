Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan set to arrive as the latest character in Free Fire

Garena has not let down Free Fire fans regarding the addition of new content, collaborating with numerous television shows, world-famous personalities, and more.

In the past, the game had some very successful crossovers with shows like Money Heist, One Punch, Attack on Titan; personalities including Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan; music artist such as Sơn Tùng M-TP, KSHMR, DJ Alok.

As part of these collaborations, new content was induced in the game and managed to keep the player hooked to the game for several days.

In the latest development, Free Fire will be collaborating with Egyptian film star Mohamed Ramadan, and a character based on the renowned figure is expected to be added to the battle royale sensation very soon.

Also read: Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan’s in-game persona to be added in Free Fire

Mohamed Ramadan is a famous actor, singer, rapper, dancer, and producer from Egypt. He is among some of the most prominent Arab personalities, boasting more than 17.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Egyptian star is set to be immortalized as a character in Garena Free Fire.

Advertisement

The actor confirmed the same in one of his Instagram posts. Another post suggested that his in-game persona could be called MR 1.

Although several rumors are circulating on the internet about the character, its addition to the game is the only thing that is confirmed. With the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server just around the corner, it is anticipated that the upcoming character MR 1 could likely be available in it.

It is pretty safe to say that the players are excited and eagerly waiting for the new character. It would be fascinating to see how well this collaboration fares.

Also read: Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more