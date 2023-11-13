Egyptian Treasures in Monopoly Go: Tournament schedule, rewards, and more

The Egyptian Treasures tournament in Monopoly Go has been released on the global server, and the community is extremely jubilant at the incredible set of prizes it brings. Like its predecessors, the mini-game tournament requires you to collect exclusive tokens to participate. However, you must act fast to get the most out of this limited-time event.

Having launched on November 13, 2023, the Egyptian Treasures tournament brings exciting in-game rewards like free dice rolls, new shield skins, and more. This article provides everything you should know about it.

The complete schedule and rewards list for Egyptian Treasures in Monopoly Go

Here is the complete list of milestones and rewards of the Egyptian Treasures in Monopoly Go tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Egyptian Treasures in Monopoly Go tournament will be live on the global server from November 13-16, 2023. This three-day event features 16 milestones, each of which brings some lucrative in-game rewards. You need to gather the Pickaxe tokens to play in this event.

Here's a list of all the milestones and rewards featured in this mini-game tournament.

75 dice rolls Green Vault - 100 dice rolls, and Orange Sticker Pack Green vault - Cash Rewards and 3 Pickaxe 175 dice rolls Green Vault - Cash Rewards and Golden Yellow Sticker Pack Blue Vault - 200 dice rolls and 4 Pickaxe Blue Vault - 4 Pickaxe and Pink Sticker Pack 275 dice rolls Blue Vault - 4 Pickaxe and Pink Sticker Pack 300 dice rolls and New Shield Skin Pink Vault - Cash Rewards and Golden Pink Sticker Pack Pink Vault- 350 dice rolls and 8 Pickaxe Pink Vault - Cash Rewards and 400 dice rolls Golden Blue Sticker Pack Pink Vault - Cash Rewards 450 dice rolls Gold Safe - 2.5K dice rolls, Cash Rewards, and a Galaxy Pack containing a new sticker.

How to get more Pickaxe in Monopoly Go for the Egyptian Treasures tournament

Dig up the artifacts to complete milestones and get rewards from the Egyptian Treasure tournament in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

You must earn the Pickaxe tokens that will allow you to dig up one square at a time on each puzzle. These puzzle boxes contain artifacts of different sizes that you need to dig up to progress. Naturally, you will need plenty of tokens to complete all the milestones.

These tokens can be acquired by completing Quick Win challenges and other events. A new Tax Refund event went live today that offers plenty of Pickaxe tokens as rewards for completing different milestones.

You may need plenty of dice rolls to complete different event milestones and other challenges to grab enough Pickaxe tokens to complete the tournament. Check out our guide on getting free dice rolls for better results.