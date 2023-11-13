Esports & Gaming

Tax Refund in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 13, 2023 17:41 GMT
Tax Refunds in Monopoly Go
Check out all the rewards and schedule of Tax Refunds in Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

After two share market investment-based events in Monopoly Go — called Equity Extravaganza and Wall Street Wonders — it is time for the tycoons to enjoy one that is centered around Tax Refund. Kicking off on November 13, 2023, this two-day event brings incredible in-game rewards like free in-game cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and more. You also stand the chance to earn Pickaxe tokens that will help you complete the Egyptian Treasure tournament.

This article lists all the rewards in Monopoly Go's Tax Refund event, the requisite points to get them, and delves into some tips and tricks for you to follow to make the most out of it.

Tax Refund in Monopoly Go: All event rewards and more

Tax Refund in Monopoly Go features 50 milestones you can complete by gathering the requisite points to earn in-game rewards. Scheduled to end on November 15, 2023, this event invites you to roll the dice and land on specific tiles to gather bank notes (points), which can be cashed in for lucrative bonuses.

Event Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

25

Green Sticker Pack

2

20

3 Pickaxe tokens

3

40

25 dice rolls

4

45

Cash Rewards

5

150

75 dice rolls

6

40

3 Pickaxe tokens

7

50

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

55

Green Sticker Pack

9

65

Cash Rewards

10

375

200 dice rolls

11

60

5 Pickaxe tokens

12

75

Cash Rewards

13

90

Green Sticker Pack

14

80

6 Pickaxe tokens

15

10

10 Mins cash Boost

16

850

500 dice rolls

17

100

8 Pickaxe tokens

18

110

Orange Sticker pack

19

120

50 dice rolls

20

115

11 Pickaxe tokens

21

1.3K

700 dice rolls

22

150

Pink Sticker pack

23

160

Cash Rewards

24

175

13 Pickaxe tokens

25

200

Cash Rewards

26

2K

1K dice rolls

27

275

Golden Orange Sticker pack

28

300

16 Pickaxe tokens

29

325

10 Mins High Roller

30

400

100 dice rolls

31

1.6K

Cash Rewards

32

450

19 Pickaxe tokens

33

500

150 dice rolls

34

650

26 Pickaxe tokens

35

750

Blue Sticker pack

36

4.5K

2K dice rolls

37

800

Cash Rewards

38

900

Blue Sticker pack

39

1K

Cash Rewards

40

1.2K

5 Mins Cash Boost

41

10K

3.8K dice rolls

42

1.5K

Purple Sticker pack

43

1.8K

Cash Rewards

44

1.9K

600 dice rolls

45

7K

Cash Rewards

46

2K

30 Pickaxe tokens

47

3K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

48

3.5K

Cash Rewards

49

4K

45 Pickaxe tokens

50

17.5K

Golden Ble Sticker pack and 7.5K dice rolls

Unlike its predecessors, this event gives you one extra hour for its completion. Use the excess time to earn more prizes to increase your net worth, complete landmark upgrades faster, and more.

Scopely’s highly social title features plenty of boards, which can be completed faster using rewards from events like this. Check out our guide to managing your money properly in the title.

Completing the sticker album before the conclusion of the Epic Myths season at the end of this month will present you with some exciting rewards. Try to grab the golden sticker packs from the Tax Refund event to complete your sticker albums faster.

How to win more from the Tax Refund in Monopoly Go event

Follow our tips to win more from Tax refund event (Image via Scopely)
Follow our tips to win more from Tax refund event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles to gather points for this event. You can earn two, three, and five points, respectively, each time you find yourself in one of these titles. As you collect points, different milestones will also get completed, showering you with a wide range of prizes.

You will require plenty of dice rolls to complete this event. Check out our article on how to gather free dice rolls from the game to increase your chances. One of the best ways to go about this currently is to focus on the Egyptian Treasures tournament, as it can also help you earn many free dice rolls.

The Tax Refund event in Monopoly Go offers 16.6K free dice rolls, 182 Pickaxe tokens, plenty of cash, and sticker albums. However, you need over 70K points to complete all the milestones. Roll the dice to complete the event faster and gather as many rewards as possible.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...