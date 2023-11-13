Tax Refund in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

After two share market investment-based events in Monopoly Go — called Equity Extravaganza and Wall Street Wonders — it is time for the tycoons to enjoy one that is centered around Tax Refund. Kicking off on November 13, 2023, this two-day event brings incredible in-game rewards like free in-game cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and more. You also stand the chance to earn Pickaxe tokens that will help you complete the Egyptian Treasure tournament.

This article lists all the rewards in Monopoly Go's Tax Refund event, the requisite points to get them, and delves into some tips and tricks for you to follow to make the most out of it.

Tax Refund in Monopoly Go: All event rewards and more

Tax Refund in Monopoly Go features 50 milestones you can complete by gathering the requisite points to earn in-game rewards. Scheduled to end on November 15, 2023, this event invites you to roll the dice and land on specific tiles to gather bank notes (points), which can be cashed in for lucrative bonuses.

Event Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 20 3 Pickaxe tokens 3 40 25 dice rolls 4 45 Cash Rewards 5 150 75 dice rolls 6 40 3 Pickaxe tokens 7 50 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash Rewards 10 375 200 dice rolls 11 60 5 Pickaxe tokens 12 75 Cash Rewards 13 90 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 6 Pickaxe tokens 15 10 10 Mins cash Boost 16 850 500 dice rolls 17 100 8 Pickaxe tokens 18 110 Orange Sticker pack 19 120 50 dice rolls 20 115 11 Pickaxe tokens 21 1.3K 700 dice rolls 22 150 Pink Sticker pack 23 160 Cash Rewards 24 175 13 Pickaxe tokens 25 200 Cash Rewards 26 2K 1K dice rolls 27 275 Golden Orange Sticker pack 28 300 16 Pickaxe tokens 29 325 10 Mins High Roller 30 400 100 dice rolls 31 1.6K Cash Rewards 32 450 19 Pickaxe tokens 33 500 150 dice rolls 34 650 26 Pickaxe tokens 35 750 Blue Sticker pack 36 4.5K 2K dice rolls 37 800 Cash Rewards 38 900 Blue Sticker pack 39 1K Cash Rewards 40 1.2K 5 Mins Cash Boost 41 10K 3.8K dice rolls 42 1.5K Purple Sticker pack 43 1.8K Cash Rewards 44 1.9K 600 dice rolls 45 7K Cash Rewards 46 2K 30 Pickaxe tokens 47 3K Golden Blue Sticker pack 48 3.5K Cash Rewards 49 4K 45 Pickaxe tokens 50 17.5K Golden Ble Sticker pack and 7.5K dice rolls

Unlike its predecessors, this event gives you one extra hour for its completion. Use the excess time to earn more prizes to increase your net worth, complete landmark upgrades faster, and more.

Scopely’s highly social title features plenty of boards, which can be completed faster using rewards from events like this. Check out our guide to managing your money properly in the title.

Completing the sticker album before the conclusion of the Epic Myths season at the end of this month will present you with some exciting rewards. Try to grab the golden sticker packs from the Tax Refund event to complete your sticker albums faster.

How to win more from the Tax Refund in Monopoly Go event

Follow our tips to win more from Tax refund event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles to gather points for this event. You can earn two, three, and five points, respectively, each time you find yourself in one of these titles. As you collect points, different milestones will also get completed, showering you with a wide range of prizes.

You will require plenty of dice rolls to complete this event. Check out our article on how to gather free dice rolls from the game to increase your chances. One of the best ways to go about this currently is to focus on the Egyptian Treasures tournament, as it can also help you earn many free dice rolls.

The Tax Refund event in Monopoly Go offers 16.6K free dice rolls, 182 Pickaxe tokens, plenty of cash, and sticker albums. However, you need over 70K points to complete all the milestones. Roll the dice to complete the event faster and gather as many rewards as possible.