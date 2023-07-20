Elden Ring Game Pass debut teased by Xbox senior VP

There is a bit of community speculation in the air which suggests that FromSoftware’s 2022 GOTY, Elden Ring might just be making its way to Xbox and PC Game Pass. This bit of speculative news comes after a cryptic tweet from Xbox vice president Sarah Bond, who seems to be suggesting that the JRPG might finally be a part of Microsoft’s subscription model.

Elden Ring had indeed been one of the biggest hits of 2022 and with its upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, announced earlier this year, there has been a fair bit of renewed excitement around it.

Hence, it won’t be all that surprising if Microsoft looks to go the extra mile to bring the title to their Xbox and PC Game Pass. With the amount of success that it has had since its launch, it will, without a question, be one of the biggest debuts in the subscription yet.

Is Elden Ring coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass?

EldenRing Xbox Game Pass speculation (Image via Twitter)

While Elden Ring making its way to Xbox Game Pass was something that the Microsoft console owners were waiting for more than a year now, readers are advised to take this bit of speculative news with a grain of salt. While Sarah Bond’s cryptic tweet might hint as such, there has been no official news on the matter, and there might just be some other form of event around the game that Xbox has planned.

That being said, Elden Ring coming to the subscription model cannot be completely ruled out. With the series of wins that Microsoft has been getting recently with the Activision acquisition, it’s wont to be surprising to see them dip their toes and bring other IPs to Game Pass.

The Activision acquisition will also make sure that FromSoftware’s Sekiro will also officially be a Microsoft title.

While Microsoft is yet to provide any official statements on the matter, it’s likely that the community will be privy to a fair bit of news in the coming weeks especially when the official release date is announced for Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring fans want the JRPG on Xbox Game Pass

EldenRing Game Pass Excitement (Image via Twitter)

Many fans of the JRPG have flocked to Sarah Bond’s Twitter posts to show just how much they actually want the title to come on Game Pass.

Hopefully, Microsoft will look to cater to some of these community demands.