Elden Ring Gameplay Preview: Where, when and how to watch it

With only three months to go till Elden Ring's release, fans will finally be getting an extended taste of its gameplay.

Elden Ring is the next big FromSoftware title that they have been working on for nearly four years, since the release of The Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III. FromSoftware is known for its cryptic nature regarding ongoing development. They drip-feed information with sparse teasers, much like how they reveal the lore of their SoulsBorne worlds.

Since FromSoftware surprised gamers with Elden Ring's revelation in E3 2019, it has been no exception to this rule. After two years of radio silence, they surprised fans yet again with a gameplay teaser and a release date reveal this year.

First extended gameplay showcase for Elden Ring to debut on November 4

Elden Ring fans will get an in-depth look into the game tomorrow. Fans can catch the gameplay preview on Bandai Namco's Twitch channel or YouTube page at 3 PM CET on November 4.

The 2-minute gameplay teaser fans got earlier this year answered some of the key questions about the nature of its world. Thus far, we know that it will be set in an open world with Metroidvania-like interconnectivity, like their magnum opus, Dark Souls. Alongside elements of the FromSoftware design bingo such as bonfires and a swamp level, sneak-peeks of new features like day-night cycles, mounts, and dynamic weather were also found.

One can speculate that the development cycle of the core game is mostly complete, as FromSoftware continues to work on polishing and balancing the content. Back in August, they even invited video game outlets like IGN for a closed-door premiere showcasing 15 minutes of uninterrupted Elden Ring gameplay. A 30-second video of leaked footage from an older build was released last month, which went viral on several social media and gaming forums.

With the release date pushed back by a month to February 25, 2022, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have finally decided it is time to release what is likely the aforementioned 15-minute gameplay preview to the public. This will also possibly be the only definitive gameplay showcase fans get before the game's release in February next year.

