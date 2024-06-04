Elden Ring guide: How to complete Boc the Seamster's questline

Elden Ring is packed with some of the most memorable questlines in Souls-borne history. However, finding and completing them is as convoluted as fans of the series would expect from a title developed by FromSoftware. One such incredibly memorable but vague questline in Elden Ring involves Boc the Seamster.

While most quests in this title are quite confusing — even incomprehensible at times — some are more straightforward than others. Boc the Seamster's questline is one example of this.

While the quest seemingly has no major rewards associated with it, completing it does give you the ability to alter your garments, which helps with "fashion souls" and also in managing your armor's encumbrance. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete Boc the Seamster's questline.

How to find Boc the Seamster and complete his questline in Elden Ring

You first find Boc the Seamster just north of the Gatefront Site of Grace. However, you won't be able to spot the NPC until you hit one of the bushes near the second Site of Grace in the area. Fortunately, you can locate the character by following his voice, as he calls for anyone to notice and help him. He is disguised as a bush.

Boc's starting location in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftwre)

After finding the character, talk to him to initiate his questline. You will next find Boc inside the Coastal Cave, injured and calling to his mother. Now, you need to go into the cave and engage in a boss fight at its end. This encounter involves a duo of Demi-Human Chiefs, one of the toughest early-game combat situations in Elden Ring.

It's highly recommended to take this fight after you're at least level 20, with a "+2" or higher weapon, as the Demi-Human Chief duo can be quite formidable opponents in the early-game sections. Once you defeat them, you will recover Boc's Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools.

Take both these tools back to Boc the Seamster, and give them back to him, upon which he will gain the ability to alter your garments the next time you meet him.

To continue his questline, you will need to make your way to Liurnia, where Boc can be found at the Church of Irith. Here you simply need to talk to Boc and have him alter one of your garments.

After that, you will next meet Boc the Seamster at Leyndell. But first, you need to do a few things — talk to Melina about Boc, defeat at least one Remembrance boss. and buy their armor in exchange for their soul from Enia at the Roundtable Hold. Lastly, get the Golden Sweeing Needle from the Church of Vows in Liurnia.

After all these steps, go to Boc in Leyndell, who can be found near the first Site of Grace after defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel guarding the entrance to Leyndell Castle. Talk to the NPC, and he will request you to give him a Larval Tear. This is a junction point in the questline and its last phase.

Larval Tears are used to reallocate your attribute points and are an extremely rare resource in Elden Ring. Additionally, if you do proceed to give Boc the Larval tear, he will travel to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where he will use the item to turn himself into a human, which ultimately ends up killing him.

Starting Boc's quest gives you teh ability to alter your garments, albeit at a cost (Image via FromSoftware)

However, if you don't give him the Larval Tear and instead use the Prattling Pate "You're Beautiful" on him, he will express immense gratitude towards you, continue serving you as the Elden Lord, and, most importantly, survive after the conclusion of his questline.

