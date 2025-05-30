Elden Ring Nightreign: How to find the Secret of the Mountaintop

In Elden Ring Nightreign, the Secret of the Mountaintop is part of the Shifting Earth events, and while the area doesn’t look too special at first, it's one of the most useful places to visit in the game. If you go through it, you’ll get a boon that gives more damage and frost resistance, both of which help a lot in boss fights, especially against Caligo.

Here's how to locate the Secret of the Mountaintop in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Ways to reach the Secret of the Mountaintop in Elden Ring Nightreign

Reaching the Mountaintop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //FromSoftware)

You won’t always have access to the Mountaintop in Elden Ring Nightreign. It only shows up if you have the Mountaintop Shifting Earth event active.

You can check this from the Expedition menu before heading out. If it’s there, great. If not, just move on and check again later. It’s available from Day 1, but don’t go rushing in. The enemies are strong, and the fights there are rough. It’s best to wait until Day 2 and make sure your Nightfarers are at least Level 10.

Before heading out, grab some Frost Resistance Relics. You’ll need them. The best places to farm those are Fissure in the Fog or after beating a Nightlord. Don’t skip this step, or the enemies will take you down.

Reaching the Mountaintop

Once you’re ready, go north. That’s where the Mountaintop is. Keep an eye out for strong enemies — they don’t mess around. You’ll know you’re on the right track when you see a Flying Dragon fighting a Troll. That’s your marker. Beat them to move ahead.

Duel with Mountaintop Frost Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //FromSoftware)

After that, head west and start climbing. There’s a Spiritspring and some rocks that’ll help you get up. Use them to keep moving higher. You’ll start to see the mountain’s top from there.

At this point, you’ll run into a Mountaintop Frost Dragon. It’s strong but also weak to Fire and Bleed, so bring the right weapons. If you don’t want to fight it, you can skip it, but that makes the climb trickier. It’s better to deal with it and make the rest of the path clear.

Once you’re past the Frost Dragon, head east again and climb more rocks. At the very top, you’ll find a crystal structure. This is the Secret of the Mountaintop in Elden Ring Nighreign.

What you get from it

Touch the crystal, and you will get a boon. It gives you:

A boost to attack power

Extra Frost Resistance

This makes fights against frost-based bosses like Caligo much easier.

