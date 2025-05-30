Elden Ring Nightreign: How long does it take to beat the game?

Elden Ring Nightreign drops you into Limveld at level 1. From the start, every minute matters, and the game won’t hold your hand. While it maintains that classic FromSoftware difficulty, the multiplayer rogue-like format creates fast, high-stakes runs over a lengthy 100-hour grind. So, how long does it take to beat it?

On average, you’re looking at about 25 to 30 hours for regular gameplay —defeating the final boss, watching the credits, and calling it a day. But how long will it take to complete the full game? Let's delve deeper into it.

What does a full completionist run look like for Elden Ring Nightreign?

Conclude the fight in Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

For those who want to unlock every character in Elden Ring Nightreign, test all Relics, and clear every corner of Limveld, expect to spend around 60 to 70 hours or more.

That’s because mastering the eight Nightfarers takes time — they all play differently, and their unique skills drastically change how you approach combat and exploration. Plus, experimenting with weapon combos and Relic synergies adds layers to the gameplay that can eat up a lot of time.

Starting fresh in Limveld: Quick decisions matter

When you drop into Limveld, you’re level 1 with nothing but your wits. From there, you need to kill nearby enemies to gather runes, the currency for leveling up at Sites of Grace scattered around the map.

The world itself feels a bit like Limgrave from Elden Ring — open, with plenty to explore — but each day in Nightreign is timed, so you have to make fast choices.

Making the most of each Expedition Run

A single expedition run lasts roughly 15 to 45 minutes, depending on how well you survive through three full-day cycles. Each day lasts about 15 minutes until you defeat that Night’s boss, which drops rewards and pushes the game into the next day. On the third night, the real challenge begins: the Nightlord boss doors open, letting you face the final fight for that run.

During night cycles, getting knocked down doesn’t mean instant death. You have to revive teammates or yourself quickly, or you lose your run. If you get lost on where to go next, the map is your best friend — check it for safe camps, locations unaffected by the Night’s Tide, and plan your route carefully.

What do you keep after an Expedition Run in Elden Ring Nightreign?

One of the more forgiving elements of Nightreign is that after defeating the Nightlord and completing an Expedition, you keep the Relics you had equipped. These Relics are essential — they can change how you play and build your Nightfarer.

Any extra Relics can be sold for Murk, a currency used at the Roundtable Hold to buy gear and upgrades, helping your next run start a little stronger.

