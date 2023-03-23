Elden Ring Patch (1.09) adds Ray Tracing on PC, Xbox, and PS5

More than a year after its release, The 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring is introducing Ray Tracing with its latest patch, version (1.09). Ray Tracing will be available on supported platforms, which include the latest generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, along with PC. The developers at FromSoftware and Bandai Namco recommend a minimum of RTX 3060ti or RX 6700 XT to enjoy the feature on PC.

Ray Tracing is a new innovation in video game development where instead of using the traditional Screen Space Reflection (SSR) to generate light and shadow in a scene, the game traces rays of light. This creates a more natural and realistic-looking effect, however, with the downside of additional horsepower.

Ray Tracing brings a much-welcomed addition to the title, although its use may be limited due to the high requirements on PC. With that being said, let's take a look at the full patch notes for the Elden Ring patch version (1.09).

Elden Ring Patch (1.09) - New feature

The patch (1.09) adds in Ray Tracing in the Elden Ring for supported platforms. These include the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Ray Tracing in Elden Ring can be activated in the settings menu:

PS5 / XSX: Game Options > Ray Tracing

PC: Graphics > Ray Tracing Quality

It should be noted that the in-game performance of Elden Ring may be affected while playing with Ray Tracing on the above-mentioned platforms. Bandai Namco also released an updated new minimum and recommended technical specifications to play Elden Ring with Ray Tracing on.

Elden Ring Patch (1.09) - PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play in the Elden Ring.

The Inescapable Frenzy incantation power and grab angle have been increased.

The Lifesteal Fist skill power, range, and grab angle have been increased.

Decreased the power of two-handed jumping attacks.

Decreased the power of heavy and heavy running attacks of Fist and Claw weapon types.

Decreased the power of the Founding Rain of Stars spell.

Decreased the spell enhancement effect of the Terra Magica spell.

Decreased the damage and poise damage of the Wave of Gold skill when hitting an opponent over a certain distance.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve skills.

Decreased the effects of the Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Claw Talisman.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman.

Decreased the attack power buff granted by the White Mask head armor.

Decreased the jumping attack damage buff granted by the Raptor's Black Feathers armor.

Decreased the damage buff granted by Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear when activated with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Elden Ring Patch (1.09) - General balance adjustments

Added an invincibility window when respawning in the Colosseum.

Increased the scaling of the following attributes when infusing weapons with certain Ashes of War:

Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred

Increased the attribute scaling of the following weapon types:

Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon

Increased the speed, range, and recovery time of some attacks for the following weapon types:

Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword

Flail weapons changes:

Increased the speed of some attacks.

Reduced attack recovery time.

Increased poise when using two-handed attacks.

Increased running attacks speed and reduced attack recovery time for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Hammer / Halberd

Increased the first attack speed for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Whip

Increased the speed of guard counters for the following weapon types:

Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Great Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Great Axe / Flail / Great Hammer / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd

Reduced the attack recovery time for Whip weapons.

Increased the damage of Claw weapons.

Added Holy damage and Faith scaling to the Great Club.

Increased damage negation when blocking Holy damage and decreased damage negation when blocking damage from other affinities.

Increased the effectiveness of the Twinblade Talisman.

Slightly reduced rolling travel distance for light equipment weights.

Decreased the hitbox size for some attacks of the following weapon types:

Thrusting Sword / Heavy thrusting Sword / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd

Elden Ring Patch (1.09) - Ashes of War adjustments

Lifesteal Fist

Increased target grab range.

Surge of Faith

Increased projectile generation speed.

Flame Spit

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill.

Adjusted the angle of the fireball.

Tongues of Fire

Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill.

Great Oracular Bubble

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Viper Bite

Reduced the time before rolling is possible after using the skill.

Shriek of Milos

Increased close range poise damage.

Spearcall Ritual

Increased projectile generation speed.

Cursed-Blood Slash

Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Gold Breaker

Reduced the recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel!

Increased attack generation speed.

Starcaller Cry

Increased the speed of follow-up attacks.

Spinning Wheel

Increased attack generation speed.

Added a roll & heavy attack cancel timing while using the skill.

Elden Ring Patch (1.09) - Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Scarlet rot status buildup was not properly reflected when giving the Antspur Rapier a Cold affinity.

Fixed a bug where the Scarlet rot status buildup was not properly reflected when giving the Rotten Greataxe a Blood affinity.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Partisan, Death Ritual Spear, and Lucerne had unexpected Physical attack scaling.

Fixed a bug where the Nightrider Glaive did not increase the damage of horseback attacks.

Fixed a bug where the Duelist Greataxe and Rotten Greataxe did not increase the damage of charged attacks.

Fixed a bug where the Roar Medallion Talisman effect didn’t increase the power of some incantations.

Fixed a bug that reduced the power of some skills while under the Golden Vow effect.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects the Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve skills when casted from a left-handed weapon to be added to other skills casted with a right-handed weapon.

Fixed a bug that reduced the critical hit power of right-handed weapons while having Determination or Royal Knight's Resolve active on a left-handed weapon.

Fixed a bug where status build-ups were unintentionally added to some Weapon Skills

Fixed a bug where the power and special effects of a left-handed weapon could be added to a skill cast with a right-handed weapon.

Fixed a bug that caused an equipped Sacrificial Twig to be consumed when a player died in the Colosseum.

Fixed the camera positioning when respawning in the Colosseum.

Fixed a bug where a player could receive credit for a kill in the Colosseum when dying due to the Death status effect, instead of the player who inflicted that status effect.

Improved stability in Colosseum matchmaking.

Fixed a bug related to level correction when an invader used the Phantom Bloody Finger.

Fixed a bug that could cause disconnections with other players in certain locations during multiplayer.

Improved online multiplayer stability.

[PS4] Fixed a bug that occurred when using the Finger Severer on summoned NPCs while offline that could cause the game to crash.

Fixed a bug related to some enemies not rendering or behaving as expected.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

The Elden Ring patch version (1.09) is available for download now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It should be noted that the Ray Tracing feature is exclusive to the latest generation of consoles and PCs.

