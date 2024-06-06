Elden Ring Shadows of Erdtree exclusive gameplay set to be revealed at Red Bull Levels event

Thanks to Red Bull Levels, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree fans are going to get some exclusive gameplay shown at their upcoming event. With some of the best content creators around at the controls, as well as unveiling how George R. R. Martin helped shape the game itself. If you’re a fan of both the game itself and its rich lore, you won’t want to miss out on it.

The best of Twitch and YouTube will gather together in Berlin, Germany, to show off some never-before-seen gameplay of the upcoming DLC for Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree. In addition to raw gameplay, there will also be a variety of incredible challenges to witness.

Red Bull Levels to reveal never-before-seen Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay

Arise, Ye Tarnished! This event promises not to disappoint (Image via Bandai Namco)

On June 15, 2024, Red Bull Levels will be teaming up with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, to reveal exclusive gameplay for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Though the content creators have not been revealed yet, Red Bull boasts the best from Twitch and YouTube will be coming together to show off the upcoming content.

It will be more than just gameplay for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Red Bull Levels have teased challenges like a “Brain and Brawn” Team Boss Battle, Dance Pad play, as well as quest and achievement runs. It’s going to be an incredibly exciting evening of Soulslike gameplay.

While the streamers have yet to be revealed, the hosts and commentators have been revealed: Keltoum “Giniro” Baddaje, Alex "Otzdarva" and Nico "Dinossindgeil". Fans of Elden Ring will definitely not want to miss this event.

Red Bull and Bandai Namco are coming together to create an incredible event (Image via Red Bull and Bandai Namco)

The stream will take place on Red Bull’s Twitch channel, Bandai Namco’s website, or at one of several popular streamers on both Twitch and YouTube. It will be taking place on June 15, 2204, at 12:00 EST/9:00 PST/18:00 CEST, and is estimated to run for about five and a half hours.

Fans who want to get a look at Shadow of the Erdtree before it launches will not want to miss out since several of the upcoming DLC’s challenges will be shown off during this Red Bull Levels event.

Red Bull Levels streams explore gaming from the perspective of the development teams, showing behind-the-scenes stories about how these incredible games get made.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024, for $40 USD on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

