Eldest Souls drops a new trailer, At the Door of Death, before its launch on July 29, 2021

Eldest Souls, an upcoming souls-like game developed by Fallen Flag Studio and published by United Label, has released a new animated trailer.

The game is described best as a boss rush game. It is set to be launched on all major platforms on July 29, 2021.

Eldest Souls reveals a new animated trailer, At the Door of Death

Eldest Souls is best described as a ferociously challenging, pixel art, boss rush game with a focus on fast-paced melee combat. The player must explore the consecrated citadel, dripping in gorgeous 16-bit detail, in search of the Old Gods, to engage in savage, souls-like combat, where every moment counts.

In Eldest Souls' animated trailer, "At the Door of Death”, the protagonist faces off against an Old God, who uses ice elemental attacks. After many failed attempts, the protagonist defeats the Old God and claims his powers to enhance his abilities and talents as he prepares to face other Old Gods.

Eldest Souls is all set to launch on July 29, 2021

In Eldest Souls, the player must focus only on the toughest and most engaging of combat encounters, the Bosses. Each of the Old Gods presents a new and unique challenge for the player to overcome. Victors claim their celestial powers to unlock a vast array of unique talents and abilities. This enables them to customize their personalized combat style from a multitude of combinations.

In the labyrinthine passages of the Eldest Souls world, the player will also encounter interesting NPCs, compelling questlines and a series of mysteries to solve, as they slowly uncover the truth behind the Old Gods and their agelong imprisonment.

Eldest Souls launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and GOG) on July 29th, 2021.

