Elex II: How to get into the Cellar bar in The Grotto

There are a number of factions that can be found all around the vast world of Elex II, with Morkons being one of them.

Out of all these factions, most of them have at least something unique to offer the player gameplay-wise. In the case of Morkons, one of their renowned establishments, the local bar that goes by the name 'The Cellar' is what they have to offer to players as an eventual reward.

However, getting into the Cellar bar is quite a task if one does not wish to comply with the normal rules of the game. Here is how one can enter the Cellar bar situated in The Grotto.

How to enter the bar in Elex II?

As far as the general formula of Elex II entails, in order to gain something such as magical spells from the Albs or simply entering a bar in The Grotto to enjoy some fun time, players will need to go through the process of completing necessary tasks.

In this case, players need to first gain access to the Cellar bar, which is guarded by a beefy NPC called Batulga. Fortunately, players can bypass Batulga in one of three ways:

Pay Batulga to gain access

Challenge him to a duel

Complete some side quests handed out by him

Seeing as how The Grotto remains in the earlier part of the players’ journey, it is unlikely that the player will have the necessary Elexit to pay off Batulga. It is even less likely that they will have a high enough skill-tree and gear to defeat Batulga in a duel. So, the obvious choice becomes completing a side quest, which turns out to be the easiest way to gain access to the Cellar bar in Elex II.

Steps to complete the side quest

Once the player finishes some of the guided side quests around The Grotto, they must return to Batulga and speak to him. Batulga later hands out one final side quest titled, “Cleaning up the Grotto.”

Quite similar to the name of the quest, the player literally needs to move around the Grotto and reach the locations marked on their map to clean up the rubble and waste scattered there. After doing so, they must return to Batluga where he tells the player to deposit the collected items in a pile situated nearby.

Once this been completed, the player is accepted as a Morkon and allowed access into the Cellar bar, reserved only for the Morkons in Elex II.

Edited by Atul S