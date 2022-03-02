Elex II: How to learn Alb Magic?

The latest post-apocalyptic RPG game from THQ Nordic, Elex II brings forth a handful of new abilities from its arsenal.

Much like any other RPG game, Elex II also introduces players to a plethora of character customizations that they can choose from. However, seeing how limited the ability points are in-game, players must choose their playstyle wisely in order to best optimize their gaming experience.

Usage of magical abilities and spells in-game has always been one of the most sought-after mechanics in modern-day RPG games. For Elex II, magic is part of the core mechanics of the game. Additionally, with several options, players often get lost finding their playstyle.

Alb Magic is one of several venues a player can choose from. It infuses both lighting and frost abilities to conjure a deadly line-up of magical spells that can often obliterate enemies in a flash of a second.

Here is how one can learn Alb Magic in Elex II:

Where can Alb Magic be found in Elex II?

In the vast post-apocalyptic world of Elex II, there are different territories where one can wander around and find out about their different set of cultures. Quite similar to various other RPG games with magic-learning such as Skyrim, one must find a suitable trainer or master who specializes in that certain art.

Now, when it comes to learning Alb Magic, it would only make sense for a trainer to be best found within the Alb territory situated in the land of Ignadon. However, the acquisition of such magic is harder said than done. Players must go through some feats in order to even find a trainer, let alone get trained by that individual.

How to acquire Alb Magic?

In order to even squeeze some information out of the Albs regarding a trainer, players must first gain their trust by completing a series of side quests assigned to them by the Albs. Upon completing such quests, the protagonist of Elex II, Jax is finally accepted by the Albs and the players get to join their ranks.

Upon joining the Albs, players come across a mechanic named Kell who is the designated Alb Magic trainer. However, Kell does not teach players Alb Magic right off the bat as he remains mostly busy with his work. Therefore, in order for the players to learn Alb Magic from Kell, they must first take the pressure off of him.

As the final obstacle in the way of learning Alb Magic, the players must complete one final quest given by Kell, “Blueprints for Kell.” This quest asks the players to retrieve blueprints guarded by a behemoth through a Cleric territory. Upon its completion, players can finally learn Alb Magic from Kell.

