Elon Musk on why CyberPunk 2077 could be overcomplicating over the fear of being "cancelled"

Elon Musk recently posted a comment on Twitter suggesting that he believes Cyberpunk 2077 is running the risk of overcomplicating itself, in fear of being "cancelled".

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in May 2012, and was initially supposed to be released on 16th April 2020. However, three subsequent delays have seen the date being pushed to 10th December 2020, with rumours of further delays.

Elon Musk’s comments come as a response to the plethora of Cyberpunk 2077 themed merchandise that has already been released. The latest delay came as a result of the developers needing more time to test the 9 different versions of the game, along with last minute improvements that they feel the title needs. This has sparked talk of the game "overcomplicating" itself - something Elon Musk seems to be concerned about.

Firstly, the incessant delays have frustrated fans all over the world. Gamers even complained that they had taken time off work in anticipation of the 19th November release. However, with rumours circulating about the release possibly getting pushed to 2021, there is further frustration.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

For years, Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to be the biggest release of 2020, and the game has been touted to be one of the most anticipated titles of all time. With the developers apparently needing more time to make certain last minute improvements, there has been a plethora of Cyberpunk 2077 themed merchandise that has been released.

PCGamer recently posted an article suggesting that Cyberpunk 2077 might have overplayed its' hands when it came to merchandise. While the presence of Keanu Reeves had excited gamers, official game-themed cybersneakers, cyberphones, cyberbelts, cyberchairs, action figures, and a host of other types of merchandise is available on the CD Projekt Red website.

I just hope this game doesn’t twist itself to tedium out of fear of being canceled — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2020

In response, Elon Musk suggested that he "hopes" Cyberpunk 2077 will not overcomplicate itself in order to avoid the cancel culture, due to the growing frustration over delays. The different kinds of merchandise, along with the incessant last minute "improvements" that the developers have been working on, suggest that becoming a victim of the "cancel culture" is a distinct possibility.

engaging properly with cyberpunk themes and not resorting to dumb stereotypes is the opposite of tedium. sadly cyberpunk 2077 looks to be all flash and no bite — knowledge hipster (@hotline_aguirre) November 9, 2020

However, considering the sheer anticipation that Cyberpunk 2077 has generated among fans, the likelihood of it getting cancelled are extremely bleak.