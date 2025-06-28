Elysium in Genshin Impact: What we know about it 

Genshin Impact often hints at future story developments through official posts, dialogue, and in-game events. On June 27, 2025, Yae Miko’s birthday message included one word that caught players’ attention, being “Elysium.” The Genshin Impact community is now wondering if it might be teasing something important related to Nod-Krai.

The word also appears in other HoYoverse titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail, making it even more interesting.

Let’s look at what Elysium means and what it could mean for the future in Nod-Krai.

What does “Elysium” mean in the world of Genshin Impact?

In Greek mythology, Elysium refers to a paradise in the afterlife that is reserved for heroic souls. The term is also used more broadly to describe a place or state of perfect happiness. Players first picked up on the term when Charlotte described Nod-Krai as the “Adventurer’s Paradise” or “Elysium.” The word appeared again later in Yae Miko’s birthday message, drawing even more attention to it.

While it seems like a normal birthday message at first, fans quickly pointed out that Yae Miko has dropped clues like this before. Before the Sumeru region was released, Yae Miko commented about a time loop in a manuscript she was reading.

These hints later lined up with an actual time loop, also known as a samsara, that became a key part of Sumeru’s story. So now, people are wondering whether this new mention of Elysium is another hint.

Many believe it’s connected to Nod-Krai, an upcoming region which is described as a “paradise.” However, in the world of Teyvat, there are often moments when seemingly peaceful places hide something much darker. For example, Inazuma has a beautiful landscape. But beneath that landscape was a land governed by strict laws and holding some of the most tragic lore in the game.

Another example is Sumeru, the land of wisdom, where dreams were used to control and trap the people in a samsara. If Nod-Krai is truly a paradise, it might be hiding a secret as well, and "Elysium" could be a clue about it.

Are there any other possible references?

The word Elysium echoes across games like Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail by HoYoverse. In Honkai Impact 3rd, Elysium is part of a simulation or a virtual world filled with memories of lost heroes, being the Flamechasers. However, as the story unfolded, it became clear that not everything was as perfect as it seemed.

The CEO of HoYoverse, Haoyu Cai, had pointed out one detail about its game universe concept, being the Honkai universe (present day: HoYoverse):

"It is because our company has a goal in mind, and which is to create the Honkai Universe... We first had this idea back in 2014, long before we started Genshin Impact."

According to him, all pre-existing and future games, including Genshin Impact, are going to exist in this overarching universe, known today as the HoYoverse multiverse. This implies that each game's universe is different and is like a branch on a giant tree. All of them are connected to the same tree but don't impact each other directly.

There are also characters in Genshin Impact that feel like variants of other games in the HoYoverse. One big example is Raiden Ei, who is quite similar to Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Both possess lightning powers and similar appearances. Genshin Impact also uses similar terms like “Archon,” which are kind of like the “Herrschers” in Honkai Impact 3rd, both acting as powerful beings in their respective worlds.

In the past, Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd already had crossover events. Characters like Fischl and Keqing have appeared in Honkai Impact 3rd, and even Paimon showed up there as a companion. These moments prove that HoYoverse does enjoy connecting its games, even if it’s not always obvious.

Elysium may be a clear hint at what to expect in Nod-Krai. With Snezhnaya next in line after Nod-Krai, Genshin Impact is building towards the climax of Teyvat's story. And if past regions are any indication, paradise in Nod-Krai may not be as perfect as it first appears.

