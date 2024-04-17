"Embrace progress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 650 (Wednesday, April 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 650th edition are now available. If you would like to put your knowledge of LoL and its array of champions to the test, the latest five riddles will certainly keep you busy. Once you’ve cracked them, you can post about your streak on social media.
Here's the April 17, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Embrace progress."
Ornn, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 650th edition (April 17, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 17, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Ornn
- Quote: Viktor
- Ability: Naafiri; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Amumu
- Splash art: Darius; Bonus: Dreadnova Darius
The classic riddle's answer, Ornn, can be inferred from hints like Freljord and its release year of 2017. On the other hand, one quote puzzle’s clue refers to Viktor, a powerful mid-lane champion in League of Legends.
One of Naafiri's abilities, Eviscerate, can be seen in the ability riddle. When players see the crying emoji, they should be able to quickly guess Amumu’s name.
Meanwhile, the Darius Dreadnova splash art is not difficult to figure out.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
The answers for the 651st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 18, 2024.