"Embrace progress": League of Legends LoLdle answers 650 (Wednesday, April 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 650th edition are now available. If you would like to put your knowledge of LoL and its array of champions to the test, the latest five riddles will certainly keep you busy. Once you’ve cracked them, you can post about your streak on social media.

Here's the April 17, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Embrace progress."

Ornn, Viktor, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 650th edition (April 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 17, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Ornn

: Ornn Quote : Viktor

: Viktor Ability : Naafiri; Bonus : E

: Naafiri; : E Emoji : Amumu

: Amumu Splash art: Darius; Bonus: Dreadnova Darius

The classic riddle's answer, Ornn, can be inferred from hints like Freljord and its release year of 2017. On the other hand, one quote puzzle’s clue refers to Viktor, a powerful mid-lane champion in League of Legends.

One of Naafiri's abilities, Eviscerate, can be seen in the ability riddle. When players see the crying emoji, they should be able to quickly guess Amumu’s name.

Meanwhile, the Darius Dreadnova splash art is not difficult to figure out.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

The answers for the 651st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 18, 2024.

