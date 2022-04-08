"Everyone uses my car!": Emiru rants to fans about her car being the OTK taxi

Emily "Emiru" went on a rant about other OTK members frequently borrowing her car. The streamer stated that a couple of OTK members came to her room to ask for her keys before leaving.

This is apparently a common occurrence, as she indicated that her friends are constantly asking to borrow her car.

"Everyone uses my car!"

Emiru rants about Mizkif and Slick borrowing her car

Not long after Emiru started her stream, she told her viewers a story about fellow OTK members Mizkif and CrazySlick coming to her room to borrow her car keys. This has apparently become commonplace, as Mizkif's car is currently undergoing repairs.

"For some reason, before they left, they came in here and were like 'Emi, can we have your keys?"

Mizkif was enjoying his day off, as Emiru explained when he and Slick came to borrow the keys to her car. The confusing part for her was that Slick does have a car, so there wasn't a reason why the two needed to borrow her vehicle.

Laughing about the situation, Emi reacted to a joke in the chat, referring to her car as the "OTK Taxi." She claimed that Miz and Slick aren't the only ones in OTK that have asked to borrow her car.

With gas prices being what they are, perhaps Slick and Mizkif just want to save money by borrowing her car whenever they need to go out.

Some people in the chat joked that she should get a new, separate car. Going as far as to say, she should buy an expensive sports car, like a GTR or McLaren. She responded humorously to the joke.

"How much money do you think I have?"

She also talked about how some of her fellow streamers have really nice cars, and that she would like to have a car similar to theirs one day.

"I don't think I can get a car as nice as theirs, which means they're probably going to bully me and call me poor."

Fans react to Emiru's car rant

The popular streamer's rant about her OTK crew borrowing her car so often spawned some great reactions from fans on YouTube.

Some fans think Emi should start charging for the "OTK Taxi" (Image via YouTube)

If viewers have their way and Emi starts charging her friends for using her car, she might be able to save up enough to have the nicest vehicle in the group.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul