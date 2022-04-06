Emiru calls Viego developer to complain after getting deleted by the champion in League of Legends

League of Legends, Emiru’s “comfort” game, led to a hilarious moment during her recent livestream. While setting up Jhin’s ult to hopefully secure a few kills, a Viego player appeared behind her, deleting her character easily.

While waiting to respawn, she called the Lead Character Developer at Riot Games, August “Riot August” Browning, to complain. The resulting conversation was a hilarious moment that had her chat in stitches with laughter.

Emiru gets demolished during Jhin ult, calls Riot August to complain about Viego

(Clip begins at 4:06:25)

For a moment, everything was fine. Jhin’s ult was getting ready to fire, and she even had a teammate behind her. Things went from perfect to terrifying in no time, as a Viego stepped out of the bushes, stunned and deleted her.

There was no time for a response, just instantaneous death.

“I can’t even move! I’m calling August.”

Emiru called Riot August on the phone during the stream and had the phone near her mic so that her chat could also hear. August picked up quickly and was bombarded by Emiru’s frustration over the character August had designed.

Emiru asked:

“So, why did you make it so Viego can kill me from full health? I’m stunned the whole time, I was ulted as Jhin, and he just walked up and killed me.”

August was a very good sport about it, as he’s not a stranger to complaints about his character. His response was gold and excellent content for Emiru’s stream.

“Well, you know, when I was making Viego, I thought, ‘You know, one of these days, Emily is gonna play against him and I want her to have a really bad time. So I made him to counter Jhin. That’s it, that’s the story.”

The Twitch streamer laughed helplessly and said that this game was supposed to be her comfort game, which led to August just chuckling at the streamer’s pain. It was a hilarious moment, and when she asked August why he did this, the Riot developer quipped that sometimes, AD carries needed to be put in their place.

League of Legends as a “comfort game” becomes a topic of discussion

One of the things said in her stream is that she considers LoL her “comfort game,” something she can come to and relax. This naturally led to some chatter on Reddit, with some agreeing with her and others being baffled.

One user also said that they admitted ranked was toxic, and they see League of Legends as both a toxic chore and as a comfort game at the same time.

Just as important was the fact that Viego is busted, and many agreed. That would have people talking about the reason the streamer called August to complain about him. Ultimately, it was likely done for the content, which is the purpose of a stream.

Some readers picked up on how the chat called her “One True Karen” due to the streamer immediately calling to complain about something that happened.

However, some feel that the streamer was fake or designed to generate interest or views on her content.

Whether she spur-of-the-moment decided to call the developer or not, it was a pretty comical moment in her stream, and though she did get blasted by Viego, it created interesting content for her stream as a whole.

