"Sorry?": OTK Emiru hits back at viewer accusing her of not 'sounding Asian' during Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" Schunk was recently subjected to some casual racism during her latest stream. Emiru is the latest member of the One True King (OTK) gaming and content organization.

While playing League of Legends on her latest stream, she noticed a comment accusing her of not 'sounding Asian.' Taken aback by the disrespectful remark, she promptly hit back at the viewer, exclaiming:

"Sorry!?"

Emiru responded in Mandarin to a comment accusing her of not sounding Asian

Emiru rose to popularity due to her cosplaying talents. She is also known for her League of Legends gameplay. Riot Games partially based the development of Gwen, a character within the game, after her cosplays.

While playing League of Legends on her latest stream, Emiru read an offensive comment in her Twitch chat. The viewer stated that the streamer did not sound Asian enough. Schunk, who is half Chinese and half German-American, was initially taken aback by the remark:

"@Emiru, you don't sound 'Asian'. Sorry!?"

Visibly annoyed, she responded by saying a few phrases in Mandarin to prove her 'Asian-ness' to the viewer.

"Nǐ hǎo ma? Yī, èr, sān, sì, wǔ, liù, qī, bā, jiǔ, shí. Motherf******!"

The streamer translated, "How are you? One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten". Her Twitch chat, the majority of which did not understand her message, was surprised by the sudden outburst. Satisfied with her comeback, Emiru continued her game with a smug face.

She did not comment further on the viewer's remark or its offensive nature.

Fans criticize offensive remarks made by the viewer

Redditors called out the offensive remark made by the viewer during Emiru's stream, with some even discussing their own experiences of facing similar types of comments. On a lighter note, others called Emiru's reaction hilarious, pointing out her elementary-level Mandarin phrases.

The Twitch streamer was previously a content creator for the esports organization Cloud9. She has recently moved to OTK and currently resides in Mizkif's house.

