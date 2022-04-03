"You did this!": Emiru explains Mizkif's Apex Legends gameplay strategy that makes him lose

During a recent livestream, Emiru explained how fellow OTK streamer Mizkif loses his Apex Legends games.

Leading up to their appearance in the AT&T Annihilator Cup, the popular streamer shed light on a poor habit Mizkif has when playing Apex Legends - he tends to run headfirst into danger on his own. She said:

"He does this thing where he'll be like, 'Oh my god, I see someone!' and then he'll run off by himself and die."

Emiru explains how Mizkif loses their Apex Legends games

Leading up to the tournament, Emiru said she and Mizkif practiced Apex Legends off-stream. The two ended up playing significantly more games than they expected. She said:

"We were like, 'We're just gonna play one game' and we ended up playing like 15 because it was actually fun."

Having fun wasn't the only reason they were able to get so many practice games in. She went on to explain that the games went by quickly because they were losing shortly after dropping in:

"When I say 15 games, that sounds like a lot of playing. It really wasn't because usually we'd just drop and die."

It wasn't all bad for the OTK duo, as she said they had a high success rate during coordinated teamplay, winning a large majority of their 2v2 skirmishes. Problems arose when Mizkif would run off on his own into potential danger. She said his penchent for finding trouble would get them both killed:

"He'll just go in and die, and then I pull up to try to save him, and then I die and he's like, 'Oh my God, what did we learn?' And I'm like, 'You did this!"

Emiru and Mizkif place 16th, 14th in Annihilator Cup

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Emiru and Mizkif didn't light up the scoreboard during the Apex Legends portion of the AT&T Annihilator Cup, placing 16th and 14th, respectively. Popular FPS streamers Noko and Shroud took first and second places in Week 1 of the tournament.

While perhaps not thrilled with the result, the popular streamer said she performed better than she expected to:

"I was like, 'As long as I'm like 19th then I'll be happy'."

The OTK streamers will have a chance at redemption in the final week of the Annihilator Cup, where they will once again be on the same team for Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The AT&T Annihilator Cup is streamed on Twitch every Friday in April, where games such as Dead by Daylight, Street Fighter V and Halo Infinite will also be played.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee