"End of an era": Nintendo fans disappointed to learn Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will be stepping back from the role

The Super Mario franchise has long since been led by voice actor Charles Martinet as the voice behind the iconic plumber. Starring in games since the major Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64, Martinet's charming voiceover as the moustached plumber has since captured fan's hearts. This is why many are sorry to hear the news that the voice actor will be stepping back from this role.

Shared by the official Nintendo account on Twitter (X), it is admitetdly a shocker for many who grew up hearing his voice. The community reacted appropraitely with much love and respect towards the 67 year old voice acting veteran.

Fans on social media are sad to see Charles Martinet step down from his Mario role, calling it the end of an era

Nintendo players and everyone else who has been touched by his work celebrates this turn of events with cherished memories and even fanart

Coincidentially, his last role was in The Super Mario Bros movie that released earlier this year across theatres. He played the role of Mario and Luigi's father Giuseppe. This is a fitting swan-song for the voice acting legend, even more so than starring as the red hat plumber himself. After all, he is sysnonymous with Mario so it is incredibly symbolic to see his final role being that of his father.

While this is an emotional moment for fans, Charles Martinet himself is hopeful for the future. He also shared the same message by Nintendo citing his love for his fans and thanking them. On an interesting notem despite foregoing his role as voice actor, he will still be at Nintendo and has been granted the position of Mario Ambassador.

This makes sense since he has a legacy of over three decades with Nintendo and has thus established a close bond with the Japanese gaming giant. This is by being a key driving component behind their most cherished mascot. So what does this mean?

In other words, he will continue to share the delights of the Mario universe with fans in future projects to come. An overseer, perhaps even mentor if you will. Given his new role, he may even appear in future Nintendo Direct livestreams to touch upon potential projects like games, films and more. But it is clear he is not going away for the forseeable future.

What roles is Charles Martinet known for and which recent games has he starred in?

After humble beginnings, he has amassed a surprisingly solid track record. After debuting with Mario Teaches Typing, he went on to star in most major Nintendo projects revolving around the Super Mario IP. These include Super Mario Galaxy, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more.

Charles Martinet's work stretches to third party games as well, including Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack In Time, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Resonance of Fate. As for more modern entries, his last roles were in the Ubisoft-developed spin-off entry Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and the sports spin-off Mario Strikers Battle League.