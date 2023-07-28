Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is now out on PC. The game is pretty demanding on Windows computers, as many gamers have reported performance issues in the title. However, gamers with high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can tweak the settings slightly to get a decent performance at 1080p.
Like most other AAA titles on PC, the latest Ratchet and Clank game comes with a bunch of graphics options that gamers can customize to prioritize between visual fidelity and framerates. The list of these options is rather large and can get pretty overwhelming for gamers who just want to play the game.
To help solve this, we will fill you in on the best settings for the last-gen performance-segment 60-class graphics cards from Nvidia.
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3060
RTX 3060 is more than powerful enough to run most games at 1080p without major performance hiccups. However, we recommend gamers rely on a mix of medium to high settings with some upscaling to get a decent experience in the latest Ratchet and Clank game.
The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 3060 are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paper white: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale quality: Quality
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: On
- Ray traced reflections: On
- Ray traced shadows: Off
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: Off
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: High
- Traffic density: High
- Hair quality: High
- Weather particle quality: High
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: High
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the newer non-Ti offering. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even further while not giving up on a ton of performance.
The best display and video options for this GPU in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart are listed below:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paper white: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale quality: Quality
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: On
- Ray traced reflections: On
- Ray traced shadows: Off
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: High
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: High
- Traffic density: High
- Hair quality: High
- Weather particle quality: High
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: High
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart isn't the best-optimized game to have been released on PC this year. However, with the above graphics settings applied, gamers can expect to get a decent experience.