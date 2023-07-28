Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is now out on PC. The game is pretty demanding on Windows computers, as many gamers have reported performance issues in the title. However, gamers with high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can tweak the settings slightly to get a decent performance at 1080p.

Like most other AAA titles on PC, the latest Ratchet and Clank game comes with a bunch of graphics options that gamers can customize to prioritize between visual fidelity and framerates. The list of these options is rather large and can get pretty overwhelming for gamers who just want to play the game.

To help solve this, we will fill you in on the best settings for the last-gen performance-segment 60-class graphics cards from Nvidia.

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3060

RTX 3060 is more than powerful enough to run most games at 1080p without major performance hiccups. However, we recommend gamers rely on a mix of medium to high settings with some upscaling to get a decent experience in the latest Ratchet and Clank game.

The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 3060 are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paper white: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale quality: Quality

Quality Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: Off

Off Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: High

High Traffic density: High

High Hair quality: High

High Weather particle quality: High

High Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: High

High Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the newer non-Ti offering. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even further while not giving up on a ton of performance.

The best display and video options for this GPU in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart are listed below:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paper white: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale quality: Quality

Quality Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: High

High Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: High

High Traffic density: High

High Hair quality: High

High Weather particle quality: High

High Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: High

High Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart isn't the best-optimized game to have been released on PC this year. However, with the above graphics settings applied, gamers can expect to get a decent experience.