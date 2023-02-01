Epic Games' Rumbleverse to shutdown in less than a year - Final server live date, refunds, and more

Epic Games is shutting down Rumbleverse following the less-than-desirable performance of the free-to-play title within a year since its release. This will be disappointing news for all those who have invested their time and money in the game. Unfortunately, it will also be frustrating for the publishers, who have failed to recreate the same success they have found with games like Fortnite.

After the title was released, fans were excited to learn more about what was on offer. After all, Epic Games has a solid repertoire in the gaming community with titles like Fortnite under their belt. However, it's not easy to replicate such success at all times, and Rumbleverse has learned it the hard way.

There were earlier rumors about the game shutting down shortly after, but the dates have now been revealed. Players have a month to enjoy the game post, after which the servers will be taken down.

Epic Games' Rumbleverse will go down in history as a project that failed to deliver on its promise

Rumbleverse was released worldwide on August 11, 2022, on all major platforms, including the next-gen consoles. It looked like an exciting concept, and Epic Games pushed aggressively to make it a success like some previous projects. Unfortunately, the same publishers decided to pull the game down six months later.

Rumbleverse @Rumbleverse We have an important announcement to share. On February 28, 2023, Rumbleverse servers will go offline. Players who have made any purchase since launch will be eligible for a refund. We thank you so much for playing. Please see the full details on our blog rumbleverse.com/news/sunset-on… We have an important announcement to share. On February 28, 2023, Rumbleverse servers will go offline. Players who have made any purchase since launch will be eligible for a refund. We thank you so much for playing. Please see the full details on our blog rumbleverse.com/news/sunset-on… https://t.co/qi9clgDerb

February will be the last month the game will be available to fans. All game modes and the content will be open until February 28, after which the servers will be shut down. Since the game is entirely online, it will also mean the official closure of the game.

The official announcement was made by Epic Games in an official post, which is available on the game's website. The developers have uploaded a final piece update which is now available in the game. All the content will also be available to players if they decide to play the game.

This includes the premium battle pass, and the rewards players can obtain from it. In a way, it's an excellent way to say farewell to a game that failed to take off in the desired manner. Players can also enjoy faster leveling up of the battle pass as the rate has doubled.

Additional cosmetic items and emotes have also been unlocked and will be available to all players during February. Unfortunately, any in-app purchases will be locked, but those who have spent time in the past can sigh relief.

Starting now, all in-app purchases are eligible for a refund, including any money spent on battle passes. Developers Iron Galaxy Studios have informed the players that an additional FAQ section will be made available soon about getting refunds.

In many ways, Rumbleverse is similar to Epic Games' Fortnite, given both are battle royales. However, Iron Galaxy Studios did make the necessary effort to ensure that their title would differ in gameplay. Unfortunately, players didn't like what was on offer, and the popularity dropped soon after.

Despite all the work done by the developers so far, Rumbleverse failed to capture a significant foothold in the genre. This could have been the most significant reason why the hard decision has now been made.

