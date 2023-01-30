Epic Games' Rumbleverse is reportedly shutting down soon

It is unfortunate news to hear that Rumbleverse is reportedly being shut down by Epic. The game is a unique take on the battle royale genre, where players would fight with fists or melee weapons instead of firearms.

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, tweeted saying that Rumbleverse will be shutting down at the end of February. The downside of attempting to be a live service game is the fact that it is kind of a real-world battle royale for games and devs. Only the strongest, most resilient, and simply the best games survive, while others fall into obscurity.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Epic Games' Rumbleverse will be shutting down at the end of February. Epic Games' Rumbleverse will be shutting down at the end of February. https://t.co/xsMZWVzA0u

Rumbleverse was popular for a very short time after its release but failed to keep players’ attention, maybe by not having interesting updates, or the idea was too novel to survive. Any developer trying to make a battle royal game needs to know that they will have to compete in the cutthroat and saturated market of this genre.

Titans like Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and more have an incredible amount of resources and marketing reach, along with a large fanbase. Rumbleverse, like many battle royale games, fails to compete.

More about Epic Games' Rumbleverse

In Rumbleverse, players take their cartoonish character and land in Grapple City with 39 others. Here, they can run around looking for magazines that teach new moves and can pick up weapons like baseball bats and chairs.

Players can team up as a duo or trio to take on others, and they can also climb around any building on the map, allowing for tactical positioning before a fight or aerial ambushes. The rest is the same, though the last player alive takes the prize. Unfortunately, it is sad to see the game end, according to reports.

The game was developed by Iron Galaxy, a studio that has worked on porting Fortnite and Elder Scrolls Online to consoles. Their team believes that forcing players to play the melee would ultimately lead to a different experience compared to other titles.

They also believed that the traversal system they implemented was integral to victory, and it was evident by how often speedrunners of platforming games would win matches.

Reportedly, the game will be removed from the Epic Games store by the end of February due to its negligible player recurrence, and its servers will shut down. The few loyal fans that it had will miss it dearly. For more news, guides and info, click here.

Poll : 0 votes