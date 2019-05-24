Video Game News: Epic Games Store gives away yet another free game this week

RiME

Say what you want about the Epic Games Store (and you will), but they sure to like to give away free games. This week, it's the 2017 easy-on-the-eyes adventure game RiME.

Epic has been moving aggressively to draw users to their store since launching in December of last year. Of course, one of these methods has been snatching up all sorts of exclusive releases, such as The Division 2 and Borderlands 3, which is a sound business strategy but has really miffed users on Steam who prefer that service's features (although that problem may become moot soon.)

A more warmly received method, however, has been the regular offering of free games to those with an Epic Games Store account. Games such as Super Meat Boy, Axiom Verge, and The Witness all have been given away to players who simply have signed up at the storefront.

RiME is a puzzle platformer from Tequila Works, released in 2017, that revolves around a young boy waking up on a mysterious island and his attempts to find a way off. It's an absolutely stunning looking game, for one. The controls are also very tight and responsive, making the puzzles challenging but not frustrating. Users who snag the game will be able to keep it in their library forever, but they only have until May 30th to do so.

Epic has previously been offering one free game a month, but are starting to move to a weekly schedule in order to attract more users. Next week, they'll be offering City of Brass, an Arabian Nights-inspired dungeon crawler from Uppercut games - which features team members that previously worked on Bioshock and Bioshock 2. It's not based on the 2017 novel of the same name, although both are named after the one of the stories in the original Arabian Nights collection so, you know, there's that.

