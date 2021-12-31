×
Epic Games Store goes down after releasing Tomb Raider games for free

Epic Games Store server crashes after Tomb raider is given away for free (Image via Sportskeeda)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 31, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Feature

Epic Games Store servers crashed again after the platform officially announced the Tomb Raider trilogy to be available for free.

Ever since its launch, the Epic Games Store has been giving away free games to draw in more customers, aside from the exclusive titles. While the platform generally gives away one or two titles every week, it recently gave away a new title every day to celebrate the Holiday Season.

The giveaway included stellar titles such as Control, Prey and Shenmue III, and was capped off today with arguably the biggest giveaway, the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy.

However, as soon as the leaks were confirmed and the games were open to being added to the player’s library, the Epic Games Store servers crashed.

Tomb Raider Trilogy causes Epic Games Store to go down

The Tomb Raider survivor trilogy consists of 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, the series is praised for its narrative-based cinematic approach and reimagining of Lara Croft.

@EpicGames Service might be down again keep getting an "Uh oh, something went wrong." when trying to load into the launcher or the web store. Not even trying to click on any of the games yet.

'The Epic Games Store is currently giving away Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Edition, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition until January 6, 2022.

Let’s go out with a bang.For the final day of 15 Days of Free Games, we’re giving you… not one, not two, but three (3!!) Tomb Raider titles! 🎉epic.gm/15-days-2021 https://t.co/G83gfAhncb

Yesterday, after the Epic Games Store gave away Salt and Sanctuary, the store crashed, and a similar situation happened today with Tomb Raider. While the site was available via browser, the application kept on crashing.

@EpicGames I'd get games from your store... If only it wasn't down all week, and didn't tell me that something went wrong. Sucks missing out on free games when your store is always down.
@EpicGames I'd love to get these, but you're store is... let's say... busted AF and not working. Again. Starting to feel like it's down more than it's up these days.

Players were quite frustrated with Epic’s services, as there were unable to claim the titles and add them to the library. While some of the issues have been fixed, there are still some persistent issues regarding the store browning and logging in. Hopefully, they will be fixed soon.

We are investigating the issues impacting login, purchasing and downloading/installing games on the Epic Games Store. We will update you when the issues are resolved.

In the meantime, players can check the current status of all of Epic Games services, including those from the Games Store, Online Services, Fortnite, Rocket League, Unreal Engine, and many more.

Players have until January 6, 2022, to claim the Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Edition, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition and buy the Epic Games Store will certainly be fixed.

Edited by R. Elahi
