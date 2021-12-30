Epic Games Store is giving away Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy; here is how to claim them

The Epic Games Store is giving away all three games of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy. The titles included are 2013’s Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Epic Games Store, the second biggest PC gaming platform, gave away a new game every day during the holiday season. The event kicked off on December 16 with Shenmue III, and concludes with the Tomb Raider Trilogy, which will be available to claim until January 6, 2022. Tomb Raider is certainly one of the biggest giveaways of the holiday season, along with Control, Prey, and Shenmue III.

Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy is free on Epic Games Store

Ever since the early days of PlayStation 1, Lara Croft and Tomb Raider have been iconic video game characters. From action platformers, to third-person shooters, to action-adventure - the franchise and its protagonist have gone through numerous iterations.

With 2013’s Tomb raider, the developer, Crystal Dynamics, wiped the board clean and rebooted the franchise with young amateur, Lara Croft. The narrative-focused cinematic approach, with an emphasis on gory action, made the title a sure hit and it was followed up by two sequels.

While 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider was also developed by Crystal Dynamics, the studio took a step back for 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider and handed the reigns to fellow Square Enix Studio, Eidos Montreal.

The editions being given away by the Epic Games Store contain all the expansions and DLCs of each title, essentially being the most complete versions. The games are a must-play for any adventure enthusiast, starting with Tomb Raider, then moving to the Rise of the Tomb Raider and capping it off with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

How to claim Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy on Epic Games Store

While the Epic Games Store is always giving away video games every week, the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy is arguably the biggest giveaway by the platform yet. The games can be claimed both from the browser and from the Epic Games Store application, and all anyone needs is an Epic Games account.

Head over to epicgames.com/store

Log into Epic Games account from the top right corner.

Alternatively, launch the Epic Games Store application and log into the account.

Scroll down to the Free Games section.

Click on a title to open its store page.

Click on GET to go to the checkout page.

Click on Place Order to add it to the library.

Repeat the steps for the remaining titles.

Players have until January 6, 2022, to claim all three titles of the Tom Raider Survivor Trilogy.

