Epic Games Store: Hitman and Shadow Run Collection are your next free games

Epic Games Store's next free games line-up will go live on 27 August 2020. Generally, most of the free games given in Epic Store's free games line-up are either indie games or other games from small developers.

However, we have seen some big AAA titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Just Cause 4, World War Z and a few others available for free.

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store's current free games will be removed by tomorrow (Image Credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman Game of the Year edition and the Shadow Run collection are your next free games. Epic Games recently signed an exclusivity deal for Hitman 3 and to celebrate this, they are giving away the entire GOTY edition of Hitman for free. It features all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido.

Also Read: How to pre-register for Genshin Impact

The Epic Games Store describes Hitman as,

Advertisement

As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassinatios.As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status.

Image Credit: Harebrained Schemes

Meanwhile, Shadow Run is an indie tactical action RPG series from Harebrained Schemes. Epic Games Store is giving away the entire collection for free. This includes:

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director Cut

Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition

If you are a fan of the XCOM series from Firaxis Games and Feral Interactive, then you will have a good time playing the different games in the Shadow Run collection.

Epic Games Store's current free games, Enter the Gungeon and God's Trigger, will be removed by tomorrow. So make sure you download or add them to your library.

Also Read: When will Fall Guys release on Xbox platforms?