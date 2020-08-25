Genshin Impact is a free to play open-world action-RPG video game developed by miHoYo. The studio is well-known for its Honkai Impact series and a few other titles. Genshin Impact has a launch date of 28th September 2020, across almost all major platforms (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows), apart from Xbox.

The wait is over, dear Travelers!



Genshin Impact will officially release on September 28 for iOS, Android, and PC! Head on down to https://t.co/MGRSZc1a2m to pre-register and help win prizes for all players.#September28 #GenshinImpactRelease #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/asF9jxBT4J — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2020

During the beta testing, the game received mixed reactions. While most of the players enjoyed the game, some criticized it as a rip-off of Zelda Breath of the Wild. However, we have played the game and can say that it is not so.

Genshin Impact is a game that has similar aspects to Zelda. However, if you play the game, you will realize it has a lot more to offer. The best part about this game is the online co-op mode. The whole game, dungeons and more can be experienced with your friends.

According to miHoYo:

"Genshin Impact will be an online/multiplayer game, rather than just a solo game. However, it is not an MMORPG either. To be specific, we will keep optimizing the technical elements of the online Co-op Mode, and do everything we can to ensure a stable Co-op experience in both the game world and dungeons."

How to pre-register for Genshin Impact and earn free in-game items

The pre-registration for Genshin Impact is already ongoing. More than 1.5 million players have registered for the game so far. Here is how you can register:

Visit Genshin Impact's official website on your preferred web browser.

On the landing page, click on Pre-Register.

You will be prompted to another registration page.

Click on Pre-Register on Website.

Enter your region, mobile number and email (for verification).

After completing these step, you are good to go. You will get all the registration rewards once the servers go online.

