Ghost of Tsushima's free multiplayer update 'Legends' announced

Sony PlayStation has finally revealed a new multiplayer update for Ghost of Tsushima, titled 'Legends.' Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure open-world video game title that is exclusive for the console. The game released on July 17, 2020, on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Ghost of Tsushima's upgrade to Sony's next-generation console, PlayStation 5, has set the gaming community abuzz.

No one had speculated that the developers were working on a multiplayer update. Ghost of Tsushima Legends tells a different story and is unrelated to the primary campaign.

PlayStation Blog describes the game as,

Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima.

The game is designed to be played with friends. To play Ghost of Tsushima, players can form a team of 2-4 players via online matchmaking or by inviting friends. As it is a four-player co-op game, Legends will allow players to choose from 4 different classes. They are:

Samurai ( Tank class ),

Hunter ( Archer class ),

Ronin ( High Dps class ),

Assassin ( High Dps. Trickster )

In some of our recent Ghost of Tsushima related articles, we discussed how weapons and armors define different classes in the game.

How to achieve different Multiplayer classes in Ghost of Tsushima main version?

Image Credit: PlayStation Blog

In the main version, you can achieve these multiplayer classes:

The Ghost Build (Assassin class)

The Samurai (Tank class)

Bloodied Build/ Ronin class (High DPS build; with the help of charms you can increase your damage output by a massive number if your health is low)

Archer Build/ Hunter class (Uses the legendary Tadayori Armor which you can get by completing the mythic quest named Legend of Tadayori)

Ghost of Tsushima Legends co-op story missions, raids, and more

The new multiplayer will feature a mission-type called raids. For those who don't know, raids are long missions that offer the most robust set of enemies, differing in variety. In MMOs or standard multiplayer co-op games, players get exotic loots or materials to complete these raids.

Image Credit: PlayStation Blog

PlayStation Blog further explains the story and missions which you can partake in Legends:

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends will provide a whole new experience to the players. With the additions of 'Oni' or demons, and a new set of story missions and raids, you will get hours of exciting gameplay.

The game also features survival missions. In these missions, the players need to survive several waves of enemies which come in the following forms:

Group of human enemies : The groups of enemies the developers are referring to, can be the regular mob that you encounter in the main game.

: The groups of enemies the developers are referring to, can be the regular mob that you encounter in the main game. Strong brutes : Brutes are some of the toughest enemies ghost of Tsushima has to offer. There attacks drain your health quickly and are quite often the reason for your death.

: Brutes are some of the toughest enemies ghost of Tsushima has to offer. There attacks drain your health quickly and are quite often the reason for your death. Oni or Demons : New enemies with supernatural powers.

: New enemies with supernatural powers. Other Strong enemies(dual swordsman, captains and more)

To play the multiplayer version 'Legends', the players will need a PS Plus membership. You can subscribe to the membership via the official PlayStation Store, or through your console.

The developers are yet to announce a release date for the update.

