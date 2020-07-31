Ghost of Tsushima: How to earn Witness Protection trophy easily

Ghost of Tsushima is the highly-acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive that came out this year, and has become the highest user-rated game for the PS4 on Metacritic. The game's take on samurai culture is one of its most appealing parts, apart from the graphical aesthetics and fluid gameplay mechanics.

Ghost of Tsushima offers a wide range of in-game trophies that are earnable by completing specific tasks. Today, we talk about how to obtain the Witness Protection trophy in the game.

How to earn Witness Protection trophy easily in Ghost of Tsushima

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

In the early game, there are a few ways to terrify your enemies, including mythic arts (heavenly strike) and terrifying parry. The former is a mythic quest that you get by talking to an NPC at the Golden Temple.

Terrifying parry is a samurai skill found in the deflection skill tree. Kill enemies using your bow when they try to run to earn the Witness Protection trophy.

During the mid-game, earning this trophy is an easy task. To terrify your enemy, you can use:

Poison Darts (Unlocked by completing the main mission "Ghost from the past" in Act 2)

Ghost Armor (Unlocked by completing the main mission "From the darkness" in Act 2)

Ghost Stance (Unlocked in Act 2 during the mission for recruiting Yarikawa's people)

Using a poison dart is the easiest way to earn this trophy. Shoot an enemy with a poison dart while hidden. Doing so will terrify nearby enemies, and they will try to escape. Kill or tag them using your bow to earn the Witness Protection trophy in Ghost of Tsushima.

